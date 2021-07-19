Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Shows background image
On today’s episode of 'The Big Sunday Show', the panel discuss baseball fans running for cover during shooting at Nationals stadium; plus, thousands protest COVID requirements in France.
July 19, 2021

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, July 18

On today’s episode of 'The Big Sunday Show', the panel discuss baseball fans running for cover during shooting at Nationals stadium; plus, thousands protest COVID requirements in France.

Episodes

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, July 18 Locked Full Episode - 39:10
July 19, 2021

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, July 18

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, July 4 Locked Full Episode - 39:12
July 04, 2021

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, July 4

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, June 27 Locked Full Episode - 33:59
June 28, 2021

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, June 27

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, June 20 Locked Full Episode - 34:28
June 21, 2021

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, June 20

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, June 13 Locked Full Episode - 39:04
June 13, 2021

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, June 13

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, June 13 Locked Full Episode - 39:04
June 13, 2021

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, June 13