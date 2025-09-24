Who was Joshua Jahn, shooter in deadly Dallas ICE facility attack?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sources familiar with the investigation into the Dallas immigration facility shooting identified Wednesday's alleged attacker as Joshua Jahn, 29.

The gunman killed two detainees and injured another after opening fire on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility from a nearby building before taking his own life, police say. The detainee who survived was hospitalized in critical condition.

Jahn fired "indiscriminately" at the ICE building, as well as at a van in the sally port where the victims were shot, the Department of Homeland Security said. The three detainees were in an unmarked transport van when they were shot, before Jahn took his own life around 7 a.m., according to the sources. He was found dead with a rifle on a nearby rooftop, authorities said.

A photo posted on X by FBI Director Kash Patel showed what appeared to be rifle-caliber ammunition affixed to a clip. The rounds were engraved with an "anti-ICE" message.

Wednesday's shooting happened only miles from Prarieland, Texas, where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting officers. In total, 16 people have been charged in the ambush-style shooting of an Alvarado police officer who was responding to reports of vandalism at the facility.

"These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off," Patel wrote. "It has to end, and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to ensure that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice," he added.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday's attack targeted law enforcement.

"The attack on ICE in Dallas is yet another despicable assault on law and order," he said. "The epidemic of leftist political violence must end. Democrats have fostered an environment of evil, emboldening radicals to kill, steal, and destroy. But we will never surrender."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state supports immigration enforcement officers and that the shooter's actions "will NOT slow our arrest, detention, & deportation of illegal immigrants. We will work with ICE & the Dallas Police Department to get to the bottom of the assassin’s motive."

Vice President JD Vance called for an end to "obsessive attacks" on law enforcement, particularly ICE.

"These horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X, while chiding elected officials who demonize immigration authorities.

"Comparing ICE day in and day out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences," she added. "The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night."