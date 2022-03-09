Dairy farmer slams Biden administration for 'not taking care of' American people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dairy farmer Stephanie Nash told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" about the impact rising energy and fertilizer prices will have on America's agriculture industry.

STEPHANIE NASH: I think it's a pivotal point in our country. You know, coming from California, I saw how Pelosi really attacked the agriculture industry and now their response to gas and diesel high inflation is, you know, we're not going to let up on regulations. We're not going to back off of our clean energy investment Americans. It's an investment to them. It's not about making the Earth a better place or our economy. They could care less about doing that. All they want is an investment money back in their pockets in Washington, D.C., and I think it's really an idea and a subject that we don't talk about in the largest industry and that is agriculture.

