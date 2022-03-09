Expand / Collapse search
Dairy farmer slams Biden administration for 'not taking care of' American people

Stephanie Nash discusses the pricing hardships already felt by agriculture industry

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fourth-generation dairy farmer Stephanie Nash joins ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ to discuss the economic impact that rising energy prices will have on the agriculture industry.

Dairy farmer Stephanie Nash told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" about the impact rising energy and fertilizer prices will have on America's agriculture industry.

STEPHANIE NASH: I think it's a pivotal point in our country. You know, coming from California, I saw how Pelosi really attacked the agriculture industry and now their response to gas and diesel high inflation is, you know, we're not going to let up on regulations. We're not going to back off of our clean energy investment Americans. It's an investment to them. It's not about making the Earth a better place or our economy. They could care less about doing that. All they want is an investment money back in their pockets in Washington, D.C., and I think it's really an idea and a subject that we don't talk about in the largest industry and that is agriculture. 

