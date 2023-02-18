How cultural institutions joined campaign for a total transformation of America: Heritage's Mike Gonzalez

Heritage Foundation senior fellow Mike Gonzalez shared with Fox News' Mark Levin how administrators in America's cultural institutions embraced a new set of beliefs that empowered a social and corporate governance.

"I think that in 2020, the administrators of our cultural institutions decided to throw in the towel and accept that during the campaign for their complete transformation of America, I think they may have done so unwittingly," Gonzalez told "Life, Liberty, & Levin."

Gonzalez talked about how America's ruling class embraced the campaign, warning of the effects.

"When they accept that America is systemically and institutionally and structurally racist, which they did, they embrace that," Gonzalez said. "And they didn't think through to the consequences. The consequences of that is that if all those things are true, then ergo, all the institutions and the structures in the system, which is just a Greek word for the way everything works, then all of that has to be thrown out and replaced with something else. That's the Marxist dream."

Gonzalez told Levin that Americans did not accept this push of a top-down transformation of cultural institutions and has since fought back.