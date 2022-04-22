America's parents just want our culture back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Across the country we’re seeing a movement to reclaim our culture take hold. This uprising is provoked by the far left’s egregious overreach into our everyday lives.

Regardless of political affiliation, it’s several bridges too far for most Americans who just want government to mind their own business so they can raise their kids and live their lives.

The late Andrew Breitbart was the first to caution that "politics is downstream from culture."

His warning came more than a decade ago. He foresaw what most of us failed to recognize — until now.

The first domino to fall in this cultural take-back arguably happened in the Commonwealth of Virginia, where I live. It was led largely by parents who are politically colorblind but culturally very much aware of a government that overplayed its hand with fuzzy science, intrusive political mandates, and ultimately set a match to our education system.

The result — the election of Governor Glenn Youngkin, the first Republican to win statewide since 2009.

Consider the status quo rocked.

Virginia has often been an indicator of the way the country will go in the midterm elections. Culturally, however, there’s no doubt the tea leaves have already been read.

From Florida to San Francisco — no that’s not a typo — business as usual is being challenged and cultural foundations are starting to crack.

In San Francisco voters overwhelmingly recalled three school board members recently for choosing their extreme liberal agenda over kids during COVID .

Last week in purple Wisconsin, conservatives swept three seats on the Waukesha school board running on parental rights, academic performance post COVID, and getting Critical Race Theory out of the classroom.

Also, last week, Kenosha, Wisconsin flipped from blue to red, electing a Republican executive for the first time since at least 1998 — it’s been so long people can’t even say for sure just how long.

Kenosha was a hot spot for Black Lives Matter riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake in 2020. The city racked up a bill totaling at least $50 million in damage. Who knows, maybe people don’t want their city lit on fire?

And it turns out the majority of Florida Democrats support the state’s new parental rights law — you know, the law that says schools can’t teach sex and gender identity to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

Who’s opposed to NOT teaching sex and gender to five year olds? Turns out it’s only people with an agenda to indoctrinate rather than educate your kids.

The rest of us would like them to learn how to read and write. And if we could teach them regular math instead of Common Core, that would be really great.

Hard to believe there’s so much Democrat support for this law given the uber-left histrionics that children will die. Has someone overplayed their hand?

They have a lot on the line with their indoctrination war — seven hours a day, five days a week with our kids all to themselves. It’s too hard for parents to deprogram that, and they know it. Hence their propaganda machine working overtime. Even Democrats see through it.

The suburbs, particularly suburban women played a significant role in President Biden’s promotion to president in 2020, as well as other Democrat victories.

It’s taken us years to get to this societal crossroads. While the tide may be shifting, we still have a long way to go to reclaim our culture.

Suburban women are some of the key people on the front lines of the culture war, the question is will they still blindly pledge allegiance to Democrats in November?

I’ve talked to women in my extremely liberal county who’ve said they voted for Biden, but they voted for the "centrist, uncle Joe" we were all sold. They most certainly didn’t vote for the Joe Biden they got.

They feel scammed and for good reason. In just over a year, it’s hard to imagine anything else President Biden could have done to appease his friends on the far left in the culture war. Biden even weighed into the Florida flap and publicly endorsed teaching sex and gender identity to kindergarteners.

He’s chosen them over the American people every single time, making life worse for everyone across the board.

Not only have our schools become indoctrination camps instead of classrooms, but intrusive COVID restrictions that have nothing to do with public health or science are harming our kids and hurting our lives, our borders are wide open, and Biden has bowed to calls from the left to defund police before doing a mea culpa and calling for funding police this year — because, well election season and poll numbers.

We’re no longer energy independent because his far-left friends are allergic to fossil fuels, so we all get to pay more at the pump and inflation is the highest it’s been in 40 years..

These are just the Cliff Notes of his successes at failure.

Even the most loyal Trump supporters could never have predicted the extent this president would "Make America Worse" — and just how fast he’d do it.

There’s no doubt there’s a great deal of buyers’ remorse and, if Democrats lose in November, make no mistake there will be no course correction for the party now led by the radical left.

However, if Republican’s succeed in November, we can’t forget Andrew Breitbart’s words: "politics is downstream from culture."

In other words, the fight to take back our culture will not be over, it will have only just begun. An emphatic rejection in November of left wing craziness would be an impressive, resounding first victory in that fight.

