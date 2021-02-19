Cruz trip amid Texas storm warrants media scrutiny, but Cuomo deserves ‘even more’: Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Friday on FOX Business that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo deserves to be "equally scrutinized," if not more so than Texas Sen. Ted Cruz when it comes to both parties' recent controversies surrounding nursing home deaths and a trip to Cancun amidst a catastrophic winter storm in Texas, respectively.

During an interview with David Asman on "Varney & Co.," Concha slammed Cuomo for causing a "petri dish of death" in New York State nursing homes and asked for "consistency" from media outlets attempting to push a narrative that portrays Cuomo in a positive light.

"84% of the American people, according to Gallup, think that the media bears the blame for the divide in this country," Concha said. "This is exhibit A around selective outrage for Republicans and Democrats in these situations."

CRUZ POUNDED BY DEMOCRATS OVER CANCUN EXCURSION

Despite his criticism of the media and Cuomo, Concha also blasted Cruz after the Texas senator was spotted in an airport leaving for Cancun while his home state experienced devastating fallout from a recent winter storm.

"Some leaders run, some leaders stay – Cruz ran, he deserves everything that he is getting right now," Concha said.

Cruz defended taking a family vacation to Cancun, Mexico, on "Hannity" Thursday after critics accused him of abandoning his constituents in the midst of a winter storm that left more than 500,000 Texans without power.

"Heidi and me, we lost power for two days," said Cruz, referring to his wife. "Our house was dark. We had no heat. We were all huddled around the fireplace because it was the only heat in the house, and after a couple of days [of] the girls being really cold and [temperatures] being in the teens or the 20s outside, our girls said 'Look, school has been canceled for the week. Can we take a trip and go somewhere warm?' And Heidi and I, as parents, we said 'OK, sure.'

The senator intended to stay with his family through the weekend, "but as I was heading down there, you know, I started to have second thoughts almost immediately because the crisis here in Texas, you need to be here on the ground," he told Hannity.

Cuomo also defended his handling of nursing home guidelines in New York State and denied allegations he withheld information from the federal government.

"I want everyone to know, everything was done," Cuomo said during a press conference Monday. "Everything was done by the best minds in the best interest and the last thing we wanted to do- the last thing that I wanted to do was to aggravate a terrible situation."

