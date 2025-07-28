Crockett criticizes AOC and Bernie Sanders' 'Fighting Oligarchy' tour for making it about themselves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Firebrand Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, privately trashed her far-left colleagues Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accusing them of not being team players and going on tour simply to promote themselves.

In May, as Crockett was eyeing a bid to become the senior Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, she met with fellow Democrat, Oregon Rep. Maxine Dexter. During the meeting, Crockett was asked about her relationship with Ocasio-Cortez, according to a new profile in The Atlantic.

Dexter had concerns that Crockett could have conflicts with party leadership, much like Ocasio-Cortez did when she first came to Congress.

The Texas lawmaker replied that, unlike AOC, she did not want to "burn it down" and that she was more committed to working to advance the Democratic Party as a whole.

She pointed to AOC and Sanders’ "Fighting Oligarchy Tour" as a "good idea," but one that ultimately was constructed just to boost the brands of the two lawmakers. AOC and Sanders have been crisscrossing the country on the tour, bringing their left-wing message to crowds of thousands.

"[The tour] kind of makes people be like, ‘Oh, it’s about them, right?’ Instead of the team," Crockett said.

Crockett ultimately withdrew from the race for the Oversight Committee spot after comments she made regarding supporting a potential Trump impeachment sent shockwaves through swing-district Democrats.

Crockett has a history of making insulting comments about Republicans and Trump. She was accused of mocking wheelchair-bound Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as "Governor Hot Wheels" in March.

"We in these hot a-- Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey!," she said at a March Human Rights Campaign event in Los Angeles.

Crockett infamously got into a nasty fight with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., which featured both lawmakers lobbing schoolyard-level insults. The shouting match began when Greene insulted Crockett’s "fake eyelashes." Things only devolved from there, with the Texas Democrat launching into a verbal assault about Greene’s "bleach-blond, bad-built, butch body."

Crockett went on to sell merchandise based around the insults.

Crockett, Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.