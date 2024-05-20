CNN host confronts Rep. Crockett on her response to Rep. Greene during House clash: 'You did the same thing'

CNN host Jake Tapper told Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, she hit back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., criticism of her appearance "a thousand-fold" by referring to her "bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body."

"You’ve really embraced what you said. You’re printing it on SWAG," Tapper told Crockett on sunday. "How would you respond to say it’s inappropriate to respond to an attack on somebody’s physical appearance — and you hear Congresswoman AOC say, you know, ‘you shouldn’t be attacking somebody’s physical appearance,’ but then you did the same thing. You attacked her physical appearance."

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday, Greene said Crockett's "fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading." Democrats tried and failed to strike the comment from the record, prompting Crockett to ask Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. "if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleached-blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"

Crockett told Tapper she was asking for clarification on the ruling, adding that she didn't name Greene in her remarks. Tapper previously noted that Crockett was clearly referring to Greene.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"So, to be clear, what I asked for was clarification on the ruling," Crockett told Tapper. "So, what are the parameters? And I generally did want to know. So, I did not state anything to her. I specifically asked a question and I didn’t even mention her name. And, so, it was for clarification, and that’s what I asked for, and [Comer] obviously didn’t hear me."

"And I hear that. But she went after your appearance and then, like, you went out, you went back at her a thousand-fold," Tapper replied.

Crockett agreed, and said her response was "lawyerly" and that she didn't regret her comment.

"I don‘t, because here‘s the thing. I signed up to be a member of Congress. That didn‘t mean that I was supposed to walk into a position where I‘m going to walk in and be disrespected. It’s already a hostile work environment being there and we do have rules. The problem with MAGA is that MAGA does not respect rules nor do they respect the law," she said.

AOC, ‘BABY GIRL’ MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN TRADE BARBS IN FIERY GARLAND HEARING: ‘ARE YOU FEELING HURT’

The House Oversight Committee convened to hold contempt proceedings for Attorney General Merrick Garland for refusing to comply with a subpoena to hand over an audio recording of President Biden’s interview with a special counsel.

"Do you know what we’re here for?" Crockett asked Greene at one point. The Georgia Republican shot back, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., chimed in, "I would like to move to take down Ms. Greene’s words. That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person? Move her words down."

Crockett announced she would sell t-shirts with her comments directed at Greene and that the money would go towards electing House Democrats.