Dem who wanted Elon Musk 'taken down' launches bid for House Oversight leadership position

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rising Democratic Party star Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who sparked controversy earlier this year with remarks about Elon Musk and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, formally launched her bid for ranking member of the House Oversight Committee Tuesday.

"These are not normal times — and this cannot be a business-as-usual moment," Crockett said in a post on X.

The House Oversight Committee is responsible for holding the executive branch of the federal government and President Donald Trump accountable in Congress. The committee's last ranking member, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., died May 21 after battling cancer. He was elected to the position in 2023.

"Since the start of the 119th Congress, the late ranking member, Gerry Connolly, led Oversight Democrats in the fight to hold the Trump Administration accountable and it was my distinct privilege and absolute honor to serve alongside him as the Vice Ranking Member," Crockett said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

JASMINE CROCKETT AGREES DURING TOWN HALL THAT 'REPUBLICANS WANT POOR PEOPLE TO DIE'

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday a special election to replace Connolly in the House. His death May 21 also left a leadership gap on the House Oversight Committee, and House Democrats are now tasked with electing a new leader to challenge Trump.

Connolly designated Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., as interim ranking member, and the race is on among House Democrats for the open leadership position. Democratic representatives Robert Garcia of California and Kweisi Mfume of Maryland have announced their own bids to lead the committee.

Crockett had signaled her intention to run for ranking member, and the Texas congresswoman's letter to Democrats Tuesday made her bid official.

JASMINE CROCKETT SHARES BIZARRE SONG CLIP CALLING HERSELF 'LEADER OF THE FUTURE'

"In this moment, Americans are demanding a more strategic, aggressive, and energetic fight," Crockett said.

"Understanding that fierce urgency, I formally announce my candidacy for Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform — with a focus on standing up for American families, defending the Constitution and the rule of law, and ensuring the government serves the people, not the privileged few."

Crockett has risen to the national stage for her viral moments in the House, building name recognition among Democrats and a reputation among Republicans.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Pam Bondi accused Crockett of "threatening lives" and said she should apologize for her rhetoric against Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for saying, "All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down."

Crockett said she was referring to "nonviolent" resistance.

Crockett was also criticized this year for calling Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, who is in a wheelchair, "Governor Hot Wheels." She walked back the comments after her remarks went viral , calling the outrage a "distraction."

And the Texas congresswoman dominated headlines last year when her campaign trademarked the phrase "bleach blonde, bad built, butch body" after a verbal dispute with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Her viral moments have even caught the attention of Trump, who called Crockett a "low I.Q. person."

"Our country is in an existential crisis driven by an out-of-control Executive with a flagrant disregard for our Constitution, our way of governance, and our very way of life as citizens of a democratic republic," Crockett said in her letter to House Democrats. "The Administration has refused to respect congressional authority, abide by lawful judicial orders, or respond to public outrage."

"The magnitude of these unprecedented times warrants a resistance and tactics never before seen. We must pull back the curtain on the unmitigated chaos under Trump 2.0 and translate our findings to the American people in a way they can digest," Crockett added.

In the letter, Crockett praised President Joe Biden, touted her own achievements during her first two terms in the House and asked for her colleagues' support.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., another rising Democratic Party star, said earlier this year she would not seek the top Democratic position on the House Oversight Committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s actually clear to me that the underlying dynamics in the caucus have not shifted with respect to seniority as much as I think would be necessary, and so I believe I’ll be staying put at Energy and Commerce," Ocasio-Cortez's spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement first reported by NBC .