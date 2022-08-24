Crist goes on long awkward rant about how much he ‘loves’ Biden: ‘Thank God Joe Biden’s the president!’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During his Wednesday morning appearance on CNN's "New Day," Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist launched into effusive praise of how "exceptional" President Biden has been as leader of the country.

Crist called Biden a "great man," a "great president" and "the best I’ve ever met" while expressing high interest in Biden helping him campaign against the incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

"New Day" guest host Kaitlan Collins prompted Crist’s soliloquy of praise for the current president, asking the Congressman, "Do you want President Biden to come campaign for you?"

While other Democratic Party candidates have balked at the question – Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, famously dodged CNN’s same question back in May – Crist answered it enthusiastically. "Absolutely! Listen. Look what Joe Biden has done for our cou – President Biden, forgive me – has done for our country," he began, correcting himself on Biden’s title.

"He’s been exceptional," Crist continued. He then went on to praise Biden’s leadership on the world stage. "Look what he’s done for the world. I mean what’s happening in Ukraine. Him bringing NATO together. New members to NATO – Finland, Sweden. It’s remarkable," he stated.

"I mean, what other president could have done what he’s done?" the candidate asked, adding, "He’s been phenomenal. Gas prices are down. Inflation is trending down. Democracy is trending up.

Contrarily, Crist targeted DeSantis as an obstacle to Democracy: "I’m running against a guy who’s against democracy. He doesn’t support mail-in ballots, He doesn’t support African Americans and their right to vote. Joe Biden supports all of that."

The former governor of Florida heaped praise on Biden’s moral character, insisting, "He’s a good man. He’s a great man. He is a great president."

Crist then expressed deep interest in Biden coming to Florida to campaign with him against DeSantis. "I can’t wait for him to get down here. I need his help, I want his help and he’s – he’s the best I’ve ever met. I know this man. He offered me his lunch when he was campaigning for me a couple of years ago down in Florida."

After some aside about how he was a quarterback in the past and only eats "one meal a day," the candidate hopped right back to lavishing Biden with kind words. "But seriously, this man is a great man," he continued, adding, "Thank God Joe Biden’s the President of the United States today! Thank God for that! And President Obama before him."

As Collins tried to move on in the segment, Crist gave some final loving words. "These are good people. I’m sorry, I love these guys."