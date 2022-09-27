Expand / Collapse search
How crime affects national political elections: Matthew Continetti

The American Enterprise Institute fellow weighs in on the national crime crisis

Fox News Staff
The American Enterprise Institute's Matthew Continetti revealed how crime nationwide will affect outcomes of the upcoming midterm elections on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

BIDEN SAYS ABORTION RESTRICTIONS 'BEYOND THE PALE' IN LATEST MIDTERMS PITCH

CONTINETTI: For 30 years, crime gave the advantage to Republicans in a national political context. Of course, … crime's impacts are felt at the local level, at the municipal level. But politically, it has big national consequences. And so what we're seeing as crime surges - as violent crime surges - Republicans are reaping the benefits. And I would also say, too, of course, it's liberal policies that are creating this crime surge, whether it's on incarceration, whether it's on policing, whether it's on addiction, on homelessness. All of this is creating a crisis in the cities. And even though there aren't many Republicans in the cities, Republicans will benefit nationally. 

