Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion
Published

Biden says abortion restrictions ‘beyond the pale' in latest midterms pitch

Biden said Republicans' attempts to restrict abortions following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision is 'beyond the pale'

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
close
Tim Scott says he 'doesn't believe' abortion will impact GOP success in midterms Video

Tim Scott says he 'doesn't believe' abortion will impact GOP success in midterms

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., discusses the potential impact of the Dobbs decision on the midterm elections.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden isn’t happy that states are making decisions about abortion restrictions following the Supreme Court's decision striking down Roe v. Wade.

During a Women’s Equality Day event at the White House on Friday, the president slammed Republican-led states working to ban nearly all abortions, saying the restrictions were "beyond the pale." 

"You’re going to hear women roar on this issue, and it’s going to be consequential," he said.

Biden was meeting with state and local officials to talk about ways to expand access to abortion access. 

KANSAS ABORTION CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT REJECTED BY VOTERS 

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with state and local elected officials about reproductive health care, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Washington.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with state and local elected officials about reproductive health care, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Washington. (Associated Press)

Biden and the Democrats, sensing a weakness in what has been a key link in the Republicans’ platform, are urging voters to support Democrats in November so Congress can codify Roe v. Wade and block states from instituting abortion restrictions. 

At the moment, Democrats don’t have a large enough majority to do anything about abortion laws. Democrats would need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster and get any kind of bill through the evenly divided Senate. But only two Republicans have said they would support such a measure and there aren’t enough votes to overcome a filibuster. 

Abortion rights protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. 

Abortion rights protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden hammered home what abortion rights supporters need to do if they want to stop red states from passing more restrictions. 

"The only way it's going to happen [is] if the American people make it happen in November," Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Max Thornberry is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. You can reach him at Max.Thornberry@fox.com and on Twitter @Max_Thornberry 

More from Politics