Malliotakis grills NY liberal soft-on-crime policies: Criminals are emboldened to steal, commit crimes

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., called out liberal crime policies Friday for enabling aggressive criminal activity. On "America Reports," Malliotakis argued New York City's recent bodega killing was caused by laws put in place by Democrats that prioritize criminals and not law-abiding citizens.

REP. MALLIOTAKIS: What's wrong is this DA is just so misguided and so backwards where he doesn't actually want to prosecute people who commit crime. But now he wants to go after a law-abiding citizen who acted in self-defense, which is a right of every single American. The real issue we're facing in New York City and in our state is the fact that people feel they are emboldened now actually by the laws put in place by the Democrats, and they feel they can enter stores and just take whatever they want without paying for it. And the hardworking citizen who's trying to run a business is the one who is suffering. We saw it during the looting in 2020. We see it during the smash and grabs repeatedly. And now in this case as well, where someone thought they could walk in and take a bag of potato chips and then came back to assault the bodega owner when he said, no.

