Cosmo lists 100 gender-neutral baby names to break ‘very tired’ male-female binary: ‘F—k those norms’

Cosmopolitan magazine released a new article on Wednesday recommending "100 Gender-Neutral Names for Your Future Heir," with the list including baby names such as "Remy," "Justice" and "Maddox."

"It’s 2022—and more so than ever, people are engaging in open conversations about gender fluidity and actively working to break the very tired male-female binary. And that, naturally, includes baby names," the piece begins.

Writers Niko Newbould, Megan Uy, Katherine J Igoe, and Annabel Iwegbue note that the process of naming a baby can be incredibly stressful, and sticking with "traditional" male and female names just makes the process harder.

"To be fair, you can name a human baby whatever name you want, no matter the sex they’re assigned at birth. These are just facts," the piece says. "But if you don’t want to think about whether or not your bundle of joy’s name is viewed as more feminine or masculine (f*ck those norms, really), then you’ve come to the right place."

THESE WERE THE TOP BABY NAMES IN AMERICA 50 YEARS AGO: SEE IF YOURS MADE THE LIST

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The women’s fashion and entertainment magazine rounded up 100 names that would be "perfect" for anyone’s future baby no matter their gender, and claims will help a parent or parents avoid names that could feel overused, dated, or inauthentic.

"Yes, this is your cue to toss those outdated color-coded baby-name books that your mom dusted off from storage. Who reads baby-name books when Google exists, anyway?" Newbould, Uy, Igoe, and Iwegbue write.

The top 10 names on the list in descending order are Justice, Beck, Harlowe, Flynn, Sailor, Tanner, Camden, Whitely, Valentine, and Atlas.

The list also includes more uncommon names like Arden, Emerson, Halston, Rumi, and Hollis.

THE 10 'MOST BEAUTIFUL' BABY NAMES FOR BOYS AND GIRLS, ACCORDING TO SCIENCE

BabyCenter, an online media company under the Everyday Health Group – Pregnancy & Parenting (EHG P&P), released a baby name report based on responses it received from parents who welcomed "about 416,000 babies" this year from Jan. 1 through Nov. 1.

The top 10 names for girls are Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Luna, Mia, Charlotte, and Evelyn.

The top 10 names for boys were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, Mateo, Lucas, Levi, Asher, James, and Leo.

Nameberry, one the world's largest baby names websites, has published a name forecast for 2023, which identified 10 trends that’ll likely become prevalent as new and seasoned parents welcome babies into their lives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nameberry says opulent names that have roots in mythology, legends, history, and fantasy lore will likely see a rise in 2023 due to the popularity of shows like "Bridgerton," "The Witcher" and "The Sandman."

The company also says nostalgic names from the 1980s that reportedly went out of style will be "in" again in 2023 as pop culture classics from that decade and shows like "Stranger Things" (which is set in the ‘80s) pique interest in "cozy," "kitschy" and "retro" names.

Fox News’ Cortney Moore contributed to this report.