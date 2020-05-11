Pete Hegseth speaks with America's best-known veterans about the COVID-19 pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In a special edition of Fox Nation's series "Modern Warriors," Fox News host Pete Hegseth sat down with a panel of some of America's best-known veterans to discuss the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The patriotic mindset is the military mindset. It is what forged and founded this country," said Hegseth on "Fox and Friends" on Monday. "It is courage. We can be responsible, we can follow guidelines by also reopening... I think we can muster, we've done it before guys, and I think this is a chance to rise to that challenge."

On "Modern Warriors," Hegseth was joined by retired SEAL officer, author, consultant and podcast host Jocko Willink, Republican Texas congressman and retired Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw, retired special operations air mission commander and CEO of Nine Line Apparel Tyler Merritt and Fox News contributor and retired Marine bomb technician Johnny "Joey" Jones.

"These guys went through crucibles, whether it's BUD/s [Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL] training or basic training. All the things that forge you to be prepared for moments like this," continued Hegseth on "Fox and Friends." "They break it down based on what they've seen on the battlefield, how they've transitioned back home, and how you manage fear, how you manage anxiety, how you channel challenges."

Merritt emphasized that Americans should focus on addressing problems, not just on the negative.

"There's a mantra in our unit – the Night Stalkers – which says, 'Serve with the pride and memory of those who came before. They fought to win, love to fight and rather die than quit,'" he said. "That holds true for the veterans out there that are trying to set the example, of those who are trying to, you know, not just complain about the situation that we're in, but to take active steps to return to some sense of normalcy."

Merritt's company has shifted its production from clothing to masks and has committed to producing 10 million pieces of protective equipment for doctors and nurses.

Rep. Crenshaw called on members of the House of Representatives to lead by example and return to Washington, D.C.

"We're asking our front-line workers and the hospitals, our truckers, our grocers, they are actually on the front lines. They're going into work every day. But Congress is scared. I mean, are you serious?" he said. "This is not leading from the front. You should never ask your people to go do something that you yourself are too scared to do."

Both Willink and Jones stressed that the most important element to overcoming this challenge will be the collective effort of the American people, and that a sense of shared purpose can be strengthened in times of difficulty.

"Nothing brings people together like pain and suffering," said Jones. "Marine Corps boot camp is a testament to that... and so we go through these things like this and we survive them because of that."

"These kinds of pressure situations, these hardships are what bring people together as long as they don't fracture them," warned Willink. "And so I think it is a tenuous time for America right now... you got to put your ego aside and you've got to open up your mind and listen to what other people's perspectives are."

"If all you do is lash out, you don't make any connections," he concluded. "And right now, if we don't make connections with the people around us, we could end up becoming fractured."

Hegseth told the hosts of "Fox and Friends" that there's a lot to learn in this new show.

"If you want to laugh a little bit, if you want to hear a couple of great stories, and you're looking for a take from people that you know you are going to respect, who are living through this now as well — Modern Warriors," he said. "It's up right now on Fox Nation — I think you're going to enjoy it."

To watch all of this episode and others of "Modern Warriors," and hear these veterans' perspectives on life, leadership, and the COVID-19 crisis, go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

