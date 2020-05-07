How much do you know about America's 'Forgotten War'?

Marine veteran Colonel Warren Wiedhahn, now in his 90s, still bitterly recalls the feeling of returning from the Korean War with his fellow soldiers to a country that failed to acknowledge their sacrifice.

"People didn't really know what the Korean War was," said Wiedhahn in the latest episode of the Fox Nation series, "Real Marines." "When we came back from Korea, we just got off the ships and got on the trains and went home."

Wiedhahn was among the soldiers who fought in the Battle of Chosin reservoir, which is remembered as the most important battle in the U.S. campaign to repel Communist Chinese and North Korean forces backed by the Soviet Union from the southern portion of the Korean peninsula.

It also was the bloodiest, most brutal part of the war.

"We've done a lot of these interviews with Marine veterans, and they are always fascinating," said Rick Leventhal, Fox News senior correspondent and host of "Real Marines," on "Fox and Friends" on Thursday.

"But Colonel Wiedhahn is perhaps the most because he's a man in his 90s and he fought in a war some 70 years ago and remembers it so vividly," he continued. "He teaches school kids about his experiences in the Korean war and those experiences were brutal at times."

Some of Wiedhahn's stories can have humor mixed with the brutality of war.

"At a reunion last year, there were two guys arguing and one said it was 30 [degrees] below -- the other said no it was 40 below," said Wiedhahn during the interview at the Marine Corps Museum in Quantico, Va., "And I said, 'What the hell's the difference.'"

