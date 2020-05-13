Pete Hegseth: Time to confront Chinese communists and anti-American global institutions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News co-host and senior political analyst Pete Hegseth's new book, "American Crusade," argues that the United States is at a turning point, and it poses a poignant question: Will America rally around its founding values or surrender to forces of socialism, globalism, and politically correct elitism?

Hegseth told FoxNews.com that the coronavirus pandemic has put this critical choice into even sharper focus.

"The COVID-19 crisis occurred after my book was published—but only highlights the importance of our fight to stay free," said Hegseth. "COVID-19 presents an opportunity to highlight the threat from Communist China—and finally do something about it."

"As for international institutions, the anti-American bias of the WHO [World Health Organization] is on full display," he continued. "If America wants to stay strong and free, we need to ditch these poisonous international institutions, which have long since stopped serving American interests."

In an exclusive excerpt from the book, Hegseth, who served in the U.S. Army for 12 years, doing tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Guantanamo Bay, outlines what he perceives to be the dual threats of Chinese totalitarianism and internationalism.

“China has mastered the art of the globalism double standard: open up for us, but we will not open up for you. We can buy your land, but you can’t buy ours. We will happily take your money, but we will never embrace your freedom. 'Globalism' for China is war disguised as peace: technological war, cultural war, trade war, and military war. China has a dream—it’s called the Chinese dream— and it ends with the reestablishment of the former Chinese Empire. This is why President Trump calls our trade and sovereignty policies 'dumb'—because they are. If we don’t stand up to communist China now, we will be standing for the Chinese anthem someday.”

"American Crusade," also delves into the alleged anti-Americanism of international institutions like the World Health Organization and the United Nations.

"Globalization is here to stay, but we can manage globalization without falling for 'globalism.' There’s a very big difference: one is a technological reality; the other is a scheme to eliminate national sovereignty in order to centralize control over the means of production. Simply put: globalism is worldwide socialism. The original premise of the United Nations was the idea that before countries fight with each other, their leaders should at least talk to each other. Talking is a good idea, and peaceful resolution is usually better than war. But that is not what the United Nations is today. The United Nations is now a fully globalist organization that aggressively advances an anti-American, anti-Israel, and antifreedom agenda. There’s one set of rules for the United States and Israel, another for everyone else. We should just lop it off from the island of Manhattan and let it float out to sea. It would do more good out there.”

Conservative author and columnist Mark Steyn reviewed "American Crusade," and wrote the following:

"From his provocative title to his forensic demolition of all the fashionable 'isms' (globalism, multiculturalism et al) to his beautiful call to 'fall in love with the gift America delivers,' Pete Hegseth has written a brilliant, trenchant, clear-eyed diagnosis of our present troubles and a stirring blueprint for the way forward on the home front. He's right: This is no time to be what he calls 'a fifty/fifty American,' and there is no better way than this fine, well-argued book to up your percentage in the right direction."

In the latest episode of his Fox Nation series, "Modern Warriors," Hegseth sat down with a panel of some of America's best-known veterans to discuss how a return to the ideals of America's founding fathers can help restore national purpose and bolster resilience in the face of the pandemic.

"The patriotic mindset is the military mindset. It is what forged and founded this country," said Hegseth on "Fox and Friends" on Monday. "It is courage. We can be responsible, we can follow guidelines by also reopening... I think we can muster, we've done it before guys, and I think this is a chance to rise to that challenge."

To see more of Pete Hegseth's work on Fox Nation, including "Modern Warriors," "Battle for the Holy Land," and much more go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

