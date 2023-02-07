Conservatives preempt Biden’s SOTU speech criticizing his leadership: 'The State of the Union = DETERIORATING’

President Biden is set to give his State of the Union address on Tuesday, which he is expected to highlight his administration's accomplishments and paint a positive image of the country is doing. However, conservatives took to social media to present their thoughts on how the United States currently fares under Biden.

Conservatives cited the border crisis, high crime, the economy, and the recent Chinese spy balloon traveling across the country as examples of failed leadership under Biden.

"The State of the Union = DETERIORATING," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., tweeted.

THE STATE OF THE UNION IS NOT STRONG AND BIDEN SHOULD STEP ASIDE IN 2024, VOTERS TELL 'FOX AND FRIENDS'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich tweeted "Biden will deliver a FANTASY state of the union tonight. He will try to convince us the border is under control, we are economically well off, inflation is gone, fentanyl isn’t killing people, schools are working, the Chinese Communist balloon was handled brilliantly, and more."

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-NY, mocked Biden over his handling of the Chinese spy balloon incident.

"Joe Biden is going to blow so much hot air at the State of the Union that he could inflate another Chinese Spy Balloon," she tweeted.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ASKS KARINE JEAN-PIERRE TO MAKE SURE BIDEN DENOUNCES GOP OVER EDUCATION IN STATE OF THE UNION

New York Post opinion columnist and author of the bestselling book,"Laptop from Hell" Miranda Devine criticized the White House for attempting to link the attack on Paul Pelosi, one of Biden's guests, to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"This is breathtakingly dishonest by Dr FLOTUS. The man who attacked Paul Pelosi was a far left whackjob who lived on a hippy collective festooned with BLM and LGBTQ banners. Nothing to do with the 2021 riot at the Capitol. A preview of Joe Biden’s #SOTU gaslighting effort tonight," she tweeted.

Ryan Fournier, founder of Students for Trump, mocked Biden's "Build Back Better" slogan.

"After 2 YEARS of Biden: Nothing is built. Nothing is back. Nothing is better," he tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., criticized the Biden administration's foreign policy in Ukraine and juxtaposed it to their failure to secure the southern border.

"What you won’t hear from Joe Biden tonight at #sotu2023 - that his Ukraine nation building has been a disaster. And while Biden has been writing blank checks to Kyiv, our border is a playground for terrorists and traffickers and China is walking all over us," Hawley tweeted.

Biden is set to deliver his remarks at the Capitol amid high inflation, recession fears, turmoil abroad, and polling that shows him trailing both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.