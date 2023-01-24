Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Trump leads Biden in hypothetical rematch in 2024: Poll

Trump also leads DeSantis in the Republican primary by a margin of 55% to 29%

Adam Sabes
Former President Trump has a three-point lead over President Biden in a hypothetical rematch in 2024, according to an Emerson College poll.

The poll was released on Tuesday and shows Trump with a 44% to 41% lead over Biden in the hypothetical matchup.

43% of people surveyed in the poll hold the economy as their top issue, followed by healthcare at 13%, immigration at 11%, threats to democracy at 10%, and crime at 7%.

In the Republican primary, the poll found that Trump leads Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis 55% to 29%, with Mike Pence getting 6% among Republican voters and Nikki Haley getting 3% of support.

PENCE CLASSIFIED DOCS DISCOVERY SHOWS NO ONE WILL BE CHARGED: EX-FEDERAL PROSECUTOR

(Photo by Pool/Getty Images  |  Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images)

Since Emerson's November poll, support for DeSantis has increased by 4% while Trump's support has stayed the same.

There is an age and educational divide within the Republican primary. Young Republican voters under 35 break for Trump over DeSantis, 73% to 13%, whereas college educated voters break for DeSantis over Trump 40% to 33%," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

BIDEN TORCHED OVER CLASSIFIED DOCS EXCUSES: ‘WHAT’S NEXT, ‘CORNPOP DID IT?’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead.  (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Biden leads DeSantis in a hypothetical matchup by less than a percentage point, 40% to 39%. Biden has lost three percentage points in the hypothetical matchup to DeSantis since Emerson's November poll.

44% of voters approve of the job that Biden is doing, and 48% disapprove of his handling of the job.

U.S. President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters as he and first lady Jill Biden leave the White House and walk to Marine One on the South Lawn on December 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Bidens are spending the New Years holiday in St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands. 

U.S. President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters as he and first lady Jill Biden leave the White House and walk to Marine One on the South Lawn on December 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Bidens are spending the New Years holiday in St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands.  (Anna Moneymaker)

Since the November poll, Biden has seen a five percentage point recovery in his job approval.

