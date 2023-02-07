Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday to make sure President Biden talks about "the importance of education" specifically in Republican-controlled states like Florida and Texas during his State of the Union address.

"I have one thing I would like you to tell the president. We need him to talk about the importance of education in Florida and in Texas, and the need for him to stand up and say all American history involves people of color. Will you send that message to him for me?" Goldberg asked during their interview with Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre said she would pass along the message and added that it was something he "absolutely believes in."

"It’s something that we totally agree with you here at the White House. Thank you, Whoopi," she said.

Florida recently rejected an Advanced Placement African American studies course because it contained elements of Critical Race Theory and "Black Queer Studies." The College Board has since amended the course.

Earlier in the show, the hosts discussed what they expect from the president's State of the Union address and what they want to hear Biden talk about.

Goldberg said she wanted Biden to stand up and say Florida and Texas are "out of step with America."

"What I need from him desperately is I need for him to say, ‘To all those Brown kids who adults keep saying, your history isn’t important, I’m your president. I’m telling you it is. I’m your president. I’m telling you that I don’t accept – that I do not accept the erasure of Black and Brown people from America’s history because there is not America’s history without these Brown and Black people.’ That’s what I want to hear him say tonight," Goldberg said.

"I need to know that he’s aware that there are freaks out there who are trying to change history, and he’s not going to stand for it. That’s what I want from you, Joe," Goldberg said.

The president is expected to call for national unity and bipartisan cooperation during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

A new Washington Post/ABC News poll found that 41% of Americans said that they are in a tougher financial situation since Biden took office.

Another Associated Press-NORC poll found that a majority of Democrats do not want Biden to run again in 2024.