Prominent conservatives on social media tore into several media outlets this weekend for appearing to take former President Trump’s comments at a recent Ohio rally out of context.

Conservative commentators, Republican lawmakers, and others slammed outlets like Rolling Stone, NBC News, and CBS News for sharing headlines about Trump claiming there would be a "bloodbath" if he didn’t win re-election that didn’t mention he was referring to the automotive industry.

These critics claimed this was a new, anti-Trump "hoax" being manufactured in real time.

TRUMP REVEALS 'VERY FIRST ACTIONS' HE'LL TAKE AS PRESIDENT DURING OHIO RALLY, HAMMERS BIDEN'S BORDER POLICIES

Trump’s comments came during his recent rally in Ohio on Saturday, where he mentioned putting tariffs on Chinese-made cars that China would sell to Americans.

Addressing Communist Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Trump stated, "If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now… you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected."

Immediately after, the former president said, "Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories."

Prominent media reported on the quote, sharing headlines simply stating that Trump warned of a "bloodbath" if he didn’t win.

Politico’s headline stated, "Trump says country faces ‘bloodbath’ if Biden wins in November." NBC News’ headline stated, "Trump says there will be a ‘bloodbath’ if he loses the election." The headline for CBS News stated, "In Ohio campaign rally, Trump says there will be a "bloodbath" if he loses November election."

Additionally, Rolling Stone’s headline read, "Trump Says There Will Be a ‘Bloodbath’ and Elections Will End if He Isn’t Reelected," and NPR wrote, "Trump says some migrants are 'not people', and warns of 'bloodbath' if he loses" for its headline.

When asked about Trump’s comments by NBC News, his campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt clarified them: "Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers."

Conservatives ripped these headlines on X. Billionaire and X owner Elon Musk criticized NBC News' headline, calling it "deceptive." He posted, "This headline is deceptive, as he was referring to the auto industry. Shame on NBC."

Conservative commentator, U.S. military veteran, and author Sean Parnell blasted NBC as well, posting, "NBC pushing the bloodbath hoax now. Unreal. These ‘news’ agencies need a complete overhaul. They are no different than state run media propaganda."

Popular anti-leftist account "End Wokeness" shared a screenshot of several of these headlines together, and wrote, "We are witnessing the invention of the ‘bloodbath’ hoax in real-time. Unfortunately for them, we have X."

Elon Musk commented on End Wokeness’ post, stating, "Yup, hoax-making in process. And it is surprisingly effective."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shared End Wokeness’ post and commented, "The Democrats and the media lie constantly about what Pres Trump says. They twist his phrases and sarcasm and tell the public he said something he did not. When Trump said there will be a bloodbath if Biden wins, he was talking about the auto industry and he’s RIGHT!"

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, posted, "Donald Trump said that a bloodbath would happen to the American auto industry if Biden kept on promoting Chinese made EVs. He of course is 100 percent correct. All other reporting about his ‘bloodbath’ comment is complete propaganda. The media should be ashamed."

Conservative commentator Carmine Sabia shared images of multiple leftists claiming Trump’s quote is evidence he is calling for violence. He wrote, "The shameless lying on Trump's #bloodbath speech is not stunning. This is what Democrats do and they are supported by a corrupt media that lost the trust of the American people because of it."