Trump weighs in after writer's Andrew Yang tweet

By David Montanaro | Fox News
A young conservative writer got President Trump's attention over the weekend with a viral tweet, as she explained why she likes Andrew Yang but would still vote to reelect the president.

Kassy Dillon, the founder of the website Lone Conservative, responded Monday on "Fox & Friends" to the stir she caused when she wrote about why she supports Trump despite his inflammatory rhetoric.

"Here’s the thing: I’m voting for Trump but I wouldn’t be friends with Trump. I’m not voting for Yang but I’d definitely be his friend," she wrote.

President Trump noticed the tweet and responded, "I'm OK with that!"

Dillon said her viewpoint comes down to the results of the Trump administration.

"Results are more important than rhetoric. ... While I don't like some things he tweets or says, I do want to vote for him," she said, noting the Supreme Court justices picked by the president, Trump's foreign policy achievements and support for Israel.

Dillon said she believes Yang is a "genuine person" who is having fun on the campaign trail, while his many Democratic presidential rivals are "trying too hard" to impress voters.

She said the response was "completely overwhelming" after Trump tweeted at her and she "can't believe" how many people agree with her original sentiment.

"He's really protecting the religious community, he's pro-life and there's a lot of different things he's delivering on and I think it's really important to look beyond just the rhetoric," said Dillon.

Yang made headlines last week by announcing that he would distribute $1,000 a month to 10 Americans chosen at random. Yang's support for a universal basic income, which he calls the Freedom Dividend, has been a centerpiece of his campaign.

