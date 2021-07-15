Expand / Collapse search
Concha: Democrats' stunt with Texas election bill will 'blow up in their faces' in 2022

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Fox News contributor Joe Concha called the Texas Democrats’ remaining in Washington D.C. to fight GOP voting reform.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha called out the Texas Democrats’ remaining in Washington D.C. to fight GOP voting reform, telling "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that the decision will "blow up in their faces" in the upcoming midterm elections.

MEDIA HAIL RUNAWAY TEXAS DEMOCRATS FOR BLOCKING ACTION ON VOTING

JOE CONCHA: "What people are seeing at home on social media and on television is horrible for Democrats because, when you see selfies, giddy selfies on a plane going into Washington. You also see it’s Miller time apparently. So you have got cases of Miller Lite. … The fact that they were all maskless on a plane, going up against CDC guidelines. Those optics, even before they got to Washington, were horrific and then when they got there, they had no plan. 

This is going to blow up in Democrats’ faces in 2022, where you are looking at the retirement of Nancy Pelosi if and when they lose the House, because only a few seats have to flip. And then a 50/50 Senate flips back to Republicans as well.  If this is what Democrats are running on instead of tackling inflation or skyrocketing crime in this country or perhaps education, that’s going sideways and Critical Race Theory. They are going to have some real problems here because they don’t seem to have anything positive to run on.

