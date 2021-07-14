Texas’ Abbott says Biden, Dems must stop ‘misinformation’ spread on voting bill

Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Republican, took to Twitter late Tuesday to blame President Biden for willfully spreading "misinformation" about the state GOP’s sweeping elections overhaul bill.

Biden, who was in Old City, Philadelphia, on Tuesday rebuked the bill in no uncertain terms. He said proponents of the election security measures are engaging in "21st century Jim Crow assault."

Biden’s remarks came a day after Texas Democrats decamped for Washington in an effort to deny their GOP-controlled Legislature the necessary quorum to pass a bill placing new restrictions on voting in the state.

HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ELECTIONS BILL

Abbott, who told Fox News the Democrats who fled the state face arrest upon their return, insisted that the bill in Texas is "making it EASIER to vote & harder to cheat."

There seems to be no love lost between Abbott and the president. Abbott starts the video by recalling the time that Biden tied him to ‘Neanderthal thinking’ for ending mask mandates in the state. He said the president was wrong then and he is wrong again.

"Once again, President Biden ignores the facts," Abbott said. "The fact is that Texas is passing a law that expands—not reduces—the hours of early voting. That’s more than many states, including President Biden’s home state of Delaware, which has zero hours of early voting."

He said the law will help prevent mail-in ballot fraud in the state and will "uphold the integrity of our elections and ensure that Texas who do qualify to vote by mail will have the ability to do so."

The Texas state senate approved the election reform bill on Tuesday, but the legislation is stalled due to the absence of a quorum in the House.

Rep. Chris Turner, the leader of the Texas Legislature’s House Democrats, said their efforts would ultimately be futile unless congressional Democrats take bolder action to overcome a Senate Republican blockade of the sweeping federal voting bill.

"We can’t hold this tide back forever. We’re buying some time. We need Congress and all of our federal leaders to use that time wisely," Turner said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report