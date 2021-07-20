Concha slams Reuters for promoting AOC merch, wonders if 'the interns' are running Twitter account

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped Reuters on "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday after the outlet dedicated several tweets to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., new merchandise, wondering if the supposedly "objective" wire service was letting the interns run the show.

"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is investing heavily in her online store, selling merchandise with her name, initials and slogans as a fundraising effort and profile-building exercise," Reuters tweeted on Monday, with several follow-up tweets highlighting the progressive lawmaker's new apparel.

Concha pointed out one tweet in particular that placed megaphone emojis next to AOC's mantras to "Tax the Rich" and "Fight for our Future" to demonstrate the outlet's apparent bias.

"Are we supposed to be looking at the Twitter account of an objective, prominent international wire service?" Concha asked. "And another question, should Reuters be allowing the interns to be running the Twitter account with more than 23 million followers? That's more than the population of, I think, Florida."

All AOC had to do to get Reuter's attention, Concha mused, was to advertise the "D" in front of her name. Based on her congressional record, Concha suggested she was lucky to have the media on her side.

"That's just about the best free advertising for one of the least effective members of Congress in terms of getting legislation passed that anybody could ever ask for," Concha said.

In recent commentary, Concha said that the media should do a better job of challenging "thin-skinned" Democrats, especially considering they control the House, the Senate and the White House.

He also took a swipe at The Washington Post on Tuesday for promoting a fictional "art exhibition" by Hunter Biden in their op-ed section as a means of highlighting his many ethics scandals. Instead of taking a satirical route, Concha said the outlet should have dug deeper into the serious allegations against the president's son.

"Instead of mocking him though here, maybe we can do some real investigative journalism…as far as possible corruption," Concha suggested.