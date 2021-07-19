Washington Post highlights Hunter Biden's ethical scandals with full-page art work

The Washington Post, on Monday, highlighted Hunter Biden's numerous ethical scandals with a full-page of artwork in their op-ed section.

The op-ed promoted a fictional "art exhibition" by Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, that parodied recent scandals. Images within the piece included a framed photo reading "I Heart Burisma," referring to Hunter's time being on the board of the Ukrainian energy company despite his lack of experience in the industry. The feature also included an empty frame titled "Painters Who Would Appear in This Gallery if Not Named Biden."

Washington Post editor Glen Kessler shared the piece on his Twitter account.

"Wash Post op-ed page pulls no punches with biting and funny 'exhibition' of Hunter Biden’s art via Meghan Kruger," Kessler tweeted.

OBAMA ETHICS CHIEF BLASTS SECRET HUNTER BIDEN ART SCHEME ARRANGED BY WHITE HOUSE

Kessler previously mocked any investigation or media references to Hunter Biden’s ongoing scandals. In December, he referred to the investigation into Hunter’s foreign dealings as simply "laptop stuff."

Kessler faced criticism for referencing Hunter Biden’s scandals only through a "humorous" piece months after the 2020 election.

"It would be even more funny if the WaPo didn’t call these same suggestions Russian disinformation to protect Biden during the election," one user wrote.

Another user tweeted, "Corruption makes me laugh almost as much as that time you used your fact check page to decide if Tim Scott’s family had really experienced racism. Remember that one Glenn? Classic."

Mainstream media outlets largely underplayed Hunter Biden’s scandals claiming that reporting on the contents of his laptop was based on "Russian disinformation." The New York Post, which first reported the Hunter Biden laptop story, faced unprecedent resistance from social media companies like Facebook and Twitter, both of whom were censoring the sharing of the story. In addition, the New York Post was locked out of its Twitter account for sharing the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Hunter Biden's artwork, Obama’s former ethics chief Walter Shaub previously denounced the White House’s ethics plans surrounding it.

"So instead of disclosing who is paying outrageous sums for Hunter Biden’s artwork so that we could monitor whether the purchasers are gaining access to government, the WH tried to make sure we will never know who they are," Shaub wrote. "That’s very disappointing."