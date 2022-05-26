Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Concha torches Obama's 'classlessness' over tweet on George Floyd, Texas school shooting

Barack Obama slammed for tweet about George Floyd anniversary

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Joe Concha slammed Obama tweet linking Uvalde school shooting and George Floyd Video

Joe Concha slammed Obama tweet linking Uvalde school shooting and George Floyd

Fox News contributor Joe Concha on the former President's tweet on the Uvalde school shooting causing an uproar

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed former President Obama on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, saying he showed "classlessness" with a tweet linking the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and the two-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: OBAMA CLOBBERED FOR LINKING UVALDE MASSACRE TO TWO-YEAR MARK OF GEORGE FLOYD'S MURDER

JOE CONCHA: I know I'm supposed to give the analysis here, but I really have no words. What utter classlessness from the former president. Don't link anything to what happened to these kids down in Texas, particularly what happened in Minneapolis, where no one would ever defend what that police officer did to George Floyd. But what does that have to do with these kids being executed by this bad man?

Barack Obama is exploiting this for God knows what reason. He's supposed to be the great communicator. I'm sorry. I don't even know what to say in this at this point.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Joe Concha: Beto O'Rourke is dictionary definition of 'desperate' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.