Concha torches Obama's 'classlessness' over tweet on George Floyd, Texas school shooting

Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed former President Obama on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, saying he showed "classlessness" with a tweet linking the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and the two-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

JOE CONCHA: I know I'm supposed to give the analysis here, but I really have no words. What utter classlessness from the former president. Don't link anything to what happened to these kids down in Texas, particularly what happened in Minneapolis, where no one would ever defend what that police officer did to George Floyd. But what does that have to do with these kids being executed by this bad man?

Barack Obama is exploiting this for God knows what reason. He's supposed to be the great communicator. I'm sorry. I don't even know what to say in this at this point.

