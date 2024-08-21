Commerce Sec doesn’t ‘believe’ news of grim job revisions because Trump said it: ‘I'm not familiar with that’

Social media users trashed President Biden's Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for admitting to ABC News on Wednesday that she wasn’t "familiar" with the day's major revision to the jobs numbers.

ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth asked Raimondo what she thought of the jobs numbers revision by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"I am curious as to your thoughts on today the Bureau of Labor saying that more than 800,000 fewer jobs were actually created than initially reported," Whitworth said.

The reporter played a clip of former President Trump talking about the report at his rally in North Carolina on Wednesday. "The administration padded the numbers with an extra – listen to this one – 818,000 jobs that don’t exist. So they said they existed and they never did exist. They built ‘em up so they could say what a wonderful job they’re doing," Trump said.

ANTI-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS BURN AMERICAN FLAG OUTSIDE CHICAGO CONSULATE ON 2ND NIGHT OF DNC

Raimondo appeared to dismiss the news as Trump spreading misinformation and when asked if the revision could be a liability for Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Harris, she said no.

"No. When I hear that, first of all, I don’t believe it because I’ve never heard Donald Trump say anything truthful," Raimondo said.

"It is from the Bureau of Labor," Whitworth responded.

"I'm not familiar with that," Raimondo said, despite the report having been released several hours earlier.

Raimondo moved on to tout optimism around Harris’ "pro-business" economic vision for the country. Meanwhile, the presidential candidate has been dinged in recent days for proposing what critics, including from the left, described as government price controls on businesses.

CHICAGO GROCERY OWNER SKEPTICAL OF HARRIS 'GOUGING' PLAN: 'WHAT EXACTLY ARE WE TRYING TO CONTROL?'

Social media users couldn’t believe that one of the government’s top economic officials wasn’t familiar with the news of the jobs report.

National Review senior writer Charles Cooke commented, "This is the Secretary of Commerce."

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich wrote, "There’s only so much you can fake or hide before things come crashing down. Biden’s decline, cooking the books on the economy, redefining ‘recession,’ etc."

"Holy hell. We are governed by idiots," conservative commentator Ned Ryun declared.

Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik wrote, "This is the Secretary of Commerce btw."

Comedian Tim Young stated, "They think you're stupid."