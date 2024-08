A new economic report revealing that the U.S. gained 818,000 jobs less than was initially thought gobsmacked social media users on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics got a more accurate reading of how many jobs were created in the country this year, uncovering that more than 800,000 jobs that were reportedly created in March never actually existed. X users slammed the government, with many targeting the Biden/Harris administration for promoting policies that have created a weaker economy and then selling these false numbers.

"**818,000** jobs that the Biden Harris White House claimed they ‘created’ DO NOT EXIST, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics," conservative journalist Nick Sortor wrote on the social media platform Wednesday.

CHICAGO GROCERY OWNER SKEPTICAL OF HARRIS 'GOUGING' PLAN: 'WHAT EXACTLY ARE WE TRYING TO CONTROL?'

The report marks the largest downward revision since 2009 and suggests the labor market began losing steam earlier than initially thought.

LPL Financial chief economist Jeffrey Roach commented on the findings, stating, "The labor market appears weaker than originally reported. A deteriorating labor market will allow the Fed to highlight both sides of the dual mandate and investors should expect the Fed to prepare markets for a cut at the September meeting."

Former President Trump skewered the Biden/Harris administration over the news on Truth Social. Accusing the president of a cover-up, he wrote, "MASSIVE SCANDAL! The Harris-Biden Administration has been caught fraudulently manipulating Job Statistics to hide the true extent of the Economic Ruin they have inflicted upon America."

He then warned Harris 2024 voters, adding, "The real numbers are much worse than that and, if Comrade Kamala gets another four years, millions more Jobs will VANISH overnight, and inflation will completely destroy our country."

CRITICS BLAST HARRIS' GRASP OF INFLATION, ATTACK ON BUSINESS AHEAD OF POLICY SPEECH: 'LUNATIC BEHAVIOR'

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, ripped the Bureau of Labor Statistics following the revision, posting, "The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has long been used as a tool of propaganda by the executive branch. Here’s how: they distort definitions, manipulate data, exclude discouraged workers, and revise past reports to create narratives that fit the agenda of whichever administration is in power."

"This skews the actual economic picture and misleads citizens about the true state of our economy. It’s like a game of musical chairs, and neither side wants to be caught standing when the music stops," she added, before asking why the organization even exists.

Popular conservative account "End Wokeness" stressed the impact of this revision, stating, "The Biden-Harris administration was just forced to admit that they overstated job creation by 818,000 jobs in one year. Not 818 jobs. Not 8,180. Not 80,180. EIGHT HUNDRED THOUSAND."

Conservative digital strategist Greg Price ripped Harris for campaign promises that she will fix the economy when this revision happened while she has been vice president.

"In the last 24 hours, the federal government has revealed that Biden and Kamala lost 291,000 illegal migrant children who crossed the southern border and added 818,000 fewer jobs to the economy than previously reported. But don't worry: Kamala will fix it on day one!"

Conservative commentator Collin Rugg remarked, "The revision was worse than expected, with Wells Fargo expecting a 600,000 job revision and JPMorgan Chase forecasters expecting 360,000."

"Libs of Tik Tok" posted, "The Biden-Harris admin overstated new jobs by almost a million. They said they created 818,000 new jobs which actually do not exist. 818,000!"

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris/Walz campaign for comment about the revision, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.