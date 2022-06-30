NYT’s Paul Krugman skewered for complaining the Supreme Court is ‘on the side of civilizational collapse’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the Supreme Court declared the Environmental Protection Agency cannot pass sweeping regulations without congressional support Thursday, New York Times opinion columnist Paul Krugman managed to make himself a lightning rod for mockery with his hot take.

Krugman stoked outrage on both sides of the political spectrum by tweeting, "Undoing Roe is awful. Kneecapping environmental regulation is existential. This Supreme Court has just come down on the side of civilizational collapse."

His rhetoric reached a fever pitch in recent days, as he compared the modern Republican Party to the Ku Klux Klan.

His anti-conservative rhetoric did not save him from being pilloried by liberal users for ranking environmental protection over access to abortion, however.

Professor Ilona Kickbusch warned Krugman, "Both are matters of life and death - indeed existential for women - and speak about the kind of Society we want to be!"

"Comparing Supreme Court rulings isn't helpful. Both will lead to massive suffering & countless preventable deaths," tweeted PBS show host Sheril Kirshenbaum.

Transgender activist Charlotte Clymer said, "Dear cis, straight men who keep doing this:

I promise, I promise, I promise... you do not need to use framing that diminishes the impact of Roe in order for us to understand why the EPA ruling is horrible. Our little women and queer brains can understand both, I promise you."

Author Mark Harris condemned Krugman not only for ranking the issues, but for speaking out of turn based on his race and gender: "I implore everybody who is not a Republican not to get into the game of ranking judicial or legislative catastrophes, a pointless (or perhaps pointed) exercise in which somehow women, nonwhite people, and LGBT+ people never quite manage to claim first place."

MoveOn Executive Director Rahna Epting responded with a simple contradiction: "Undoing Roe is existential."

Many liberal commentators have given hyperbolic hot takes in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned last Friday. Several went full scorched earth, even claiming that a "Civil War" is imminent .

Meanwhile, on the conservative side of the political spectrum, users responded with snark.

Commentator Noam Blum quipped, "Can't wait for his future apology for downplay[ing] the severity of [Roe] being overturned."

Radio host Erick Erickson offered a scorching assessment of liberal political priorities: "Kill babies to save the planet is the left's preferred solution."

Commentator Ian Miles Cheong recalled one of Krugman’s most infamous comments on the future of technology: "This from the guy who said the Internet would be a passing fad."

Cheong went on to suggest some theoretical forces that could actually destroy civilization, "Now, what will bring about civilizational collapse? ‘Decolonial Theory,’ ESG, DEI, the destruction of the nuclear family, the end of social norms and traditional values. The end of heritage and cultural identity and an embrace of Tumblr fandoms as a replacement for a personality."