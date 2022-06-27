NY Times’ Mara Gay claims the ‘consequences’ of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion ‘are going to be death’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay slammed the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion as an "attack on modern America" that would lead to "death" in an appearance Monday on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe."

Co-host Mika Brzezinski had been discussing a 2019 Atlantic piece on "The Dishonesty of the Abortion Debate" and cited harrowing accounts of illegal abortions, implying those unsafe procedures would become more common now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

Gay responded by appearing to suggest this indeed would soon be the case, "We like to pretend that our actions don’t have consequences on others, but they do. And women in this country are not going to simply sit back and accept this."

She continued, "They will do whatever they have to do to exercise control over their own bodies and their own lives, and the consequences of that for too many Americans, I fear, are going to be death, and other women, you know, who may want to have pregnancies later on and be unable to."

Gay warned that the ruling is about more than just abortion: "There is an element here of, this is really not just about abortion, this is about just an attack on modern America as we have come to know it."

She then appeared to suggest that the Supreme Court will soon proceed to target a litany of other major culture-war issues.

"The ability to, and the freedom and the knowledge that we have the freedom as Americans, as citizens, to exercise control over our own bodies," she said. "To decide what we do, to Joe’s point, in our own bedrooms with another consenting adult, and of course to take birth control as well, which I think we should absolutely take those threats seriously. That’s what’s happening next."

Last June, Gay made headlines for saying on "Morning Joe" that it was "disturbing" to see "dozens of American flags" on a trip to Long Island.

The Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade caused a firestorm of apocalyptic rhetoric from liberal commentators in the media. Brzezinski implored viewers to vote for Democrats in the approaching midterm elections, suggesting, "The Democratic Party is the world's last best hope against fascism."

Bloomberg opinion columnist Noah Feldman warned on Friday that the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling was "one of the worst decisions in the court’s history" and "an act of institutional suicide."