Roe v. Wade ruling shows 'junta' SCOTUS treating women like 'baby-making machines,' says WaPo columnist

A Washington Post columnist joined the collective media outrage over Friday’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, by maligning the Court as a "junta" that wants to make women "baby-making machines."

Columnist and frequent MSNBC guest Eugene Robinson opened his op-ed with the blunt warning: "This isn’t your country anymore."



"You are now governed by a secretive and unaccountable junta in long black robes, and there are going to be some changes around here," he continued. Robinson justified his comparison of the high court to a military dictatorship: "I describe them with a term more commonly used for Latin American military regimes because, well, that’s what it feels like."

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

The columnist complained that with the end of Roe, young women would be reduced to "second-class citizens" and "baby-making machines."

"It means that girls who have been told their horizons are unlimited must now be disabused of that dangerous idea and regrettably informed that first and foremost they are baby-making machines," he argued.

Robinson also took issue with their recent rulings defending gun rights, religious freedom, and free speech.

For striking down a restrictive concealed carry law in New York, the columnist claimed the court was "insane."

ROE V. WADE OVERTURNED: MSNBC, CNN VOICE OUTRAGE AS ADVOCATES ON BOTH SIDES CALL FOR MORE NUANCED COVERAGE



"An America that already has astronomically high levels of gun violence can probably look forward to even more homicides, more suicides, more accidental gun deaths. Yes, this sounds insane. I never said our new rulers were sane," he wrote.

Echoing warnings on CNN, the journalist worried about the separation of church and state being withered away because of these recent decisions. But he took it a step further, accusing the court of wanting a theocracy.

Robinson claimed the court viewed America as a Christian nation to be imposed on non-believers. He posed non-Christians would soon have "Christianity imposed on them in the public sphere."

SUPREME COURT ABORTION DECISION SPARKS LIBERAL MEDIA MELTDOWN. HERE ARE THE GREATEST HITS

Robinson ended his emotional screed urging readers to vote, like his fellow MSNBC journalist Mika Brzezinski did on "Morning Joe" the day before.

"There is one way, and only one way, to keep this dystopia from being fully realized: Elect presidents, members of Congress, governors and state legislators who will use all their powers — which together are greater than the junta’s — to bend the arc of our moral universe back toward justice. Our votes are the only weapons we have," he warned.