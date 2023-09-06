Comer torches National Archives in fight for unredacted Hunter business emails: 'We believe there are more'

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., repeated his call for National Archives and Records Administration (NARA} to release to Congress an unredacted copy of emails and documents purporting to show then-Vice President Joe Biden's office colluding with the Biden family and its business associates, saying he believes there are more documents in NARA's hands than originally believed.

"There's more evidence of more meetings where Hunter was told that they needed to call Washington for help. We've had Devon Archer testify and say that there's evidence that points that the Burisma executives were squeezing Hunter Biden to call Washington for help. So we know that Hunter Biden was communicating with the White House," he told "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday. "[W}e believe there are more [documents] that the Archives are sitting on [showing] the Hunter Biden legal team, the Hunter Biden PR people, Hunter Biden's shady characters who were paying him were communicating through him to his father back-and-forth."

Comer formally made a request to the National Archives after the documentation was released by NARA subject to a FOIA request from America First Legal – an organization run by Stephen Miller, a former speechwriter and aide to ex-President Donald Trump and former Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.

In a December 4, 2015 missive, then-Hunter Biden business associate Eric Schwerin wrote to Kate Bedingfield – then Joe Biden's communications director – with quotations to use from Hunter about his work with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

"VP signed off on this," Bedingfield replied in-part, according to the "Ingraham Angle."

Comer said the new documents are proof there was "no wall" between Biden family officeholders and the so-called family business.

Comer went on to describe the dynamic at Burisma at the time, given the new revelations. He told Fox News that Viktor Shokin – the Ukrainian prosecutor then-Vice President Biden famously bragged about having pressured Kyiv to fire – was uncovering corruption at Burisma, including finding company assets in other countries.

That, he claimed, led Hunter Biden's circle to take notice and communicate with the Obama-Biden administration to set an official American position on the matter that would consider everything to be aboveboard.

"This is further coordination between Hunter Biden and the federal government and Joe Biden. And remember, we believe there's coordination between the Department of Justice in the cover-up," he said. Comer alleged two legal infractions on behalf of the Bidens: "The actual Biden corruption – and then the cover-up."

Host Laura Ingraham noted that shortly after the December 2015 communication, Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine.

"We're putting together the timeline," Comer replied.

"We've been able to get all of the the wire transfers. We've got the correspondence. We've got sworn testimony. Now we're putting the timeline where Joe Biden traveled."

Comer said similar situations have been uncovered in relation to Romania and China as well, which he noted were two other countries where Hunter reportedly financially benefitted.

In 2020, Fox News reporters also approached James Biden's home near St. Michaels, Md. but were rebuffed when they tried to ask about the family's dealings.

"I don’t want to comment about anything," James Biden said at the time.

