Comer touts Hunter Biden hearing: Dems aren't used to evidence; Raskin, Schiff 'pull stuff out of their rear'

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., touted the lengthy hearing he chaired Wednesday featuring the two IRS whistleblowers germane to the panel's investigation into Biden family business dealings.

Comer pointed out one whistleblower, Joseph Ziegler, is a self-described Democrat, suggesting a nonpartisan air to the witness dais.

He told "Hannity" that Democrats are not used to the "ton of evidence" including Treasury Suspicious Activity Reports, shell company-related findings, FBI agent testimonies and encrypted messaging application missives.

"They're used to just people like Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin pulling stuff out of their rear ends [and] saying it's fact, but we're trying to do it the right way – we're providing evidence," Comer said. "And you can't lie on bank records."

DEMS AT IRS WHISTLEBLOWER HEARING COULDN'T COUNTER ARGUMENTS, ONLY INVOKED TRUMP, FLOYD: CRITICS

He said Ziegler and fellow whistleblower Gary Shapley verified his findings, which he described as being compiled in five months while the Justice Department was investigating the case against Hunter Biden for five years.

"We found that the Bidens have taken millions and millions of dollars from our adversaries, and we don't know why they received the money."

In recent reported remarks to ABC's "The View," Schiff, a Burbank, California congressman and U.S. Senate candidate, said the conduct that led to Hunter Biden's plea deal was his own and not that of his father, President Biden.

"I’m glad that [Hunter has] taken responsibility and I think that the plea agreement that was reached by justice by a U.S. attorney appointed by Donald Trump is a fair agreement," Schiff said in June.

During Wednesday's hearing, Raskin, of Maryland, decried the proceedings in a reference to the bumbling French detective in the "Pink Panther."

JAMIE RASKIN SAYS HUNTER BIDEN ‘EXERCISING HIS SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS’ IN JAB AT REPUBLICANS

The Silver Spring-area Democrat called the Republicans' probe an "Inspector Clouseau-style quest for something that doesn't exist."

On "Hannity," Comer rebuffed such claims, asking if anyone can identify what legitimate product or service Hunter Biden provided to receive the millions in reported payments.

"We just now got bank records in pertaining to Ukraine that we're poring over. We're fixing to announce more wires from more countries," he said, adding that the panel is also focused on President Biden's younger brother James.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2020, Fox News reporters approached James Biden's home on Maryland's Eastern Shore but were rebuffed when they tried to ask about the family's dealings.

"I don’t want to comment about anything," James Biden said at the time.

On "Hannity," Comer concluded "all roads lead to Joe Biden."

"And still the president won't even admit that his family received this money," he said.