Bill Burr bashes Jimmy Kimmel, 'you idiot liberals' for making Trump a martyr: 'He's coming back'

Comedian Bill Burr bashed Jimmy Kimmel and anti-Trump progressives during an interview Tuesday, saying "you idiot liberals" were making a martyr out of the Republican frontrunner by charging him with crimes.

Burr, no fan of Trump himself, pivoted to a discussion of the 2024 election during a freewheeling interview on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Liberals are so f---ing stupid, the way that they handle Trump," Burr said. "You should shut up! He's a narcissist. Neutral energy. Neutral."

Burr called him a "one-hit wonder," comparing Trump to the person who wrote "The Twist" but had been resurrected by media fixation on him.

BILL BURR TELLS EVERYONE TO RELAX OVER WIFE FLIPPING OFF TRUMP AT UFC EVENT: ‘EVERYBODY EXPRESSED THEMSELVES’

"You idiot liberals wrote him ‘Twist’ again when you indicted him," he said. "And now he's a martyr. He's coming back, Jimmy. He's coming back. It's going to be great for comedy. He's coming back."

Burr lamented that Trump and President Biden were the two likely choices for president in the next election, drawing applause after saying he wished for a candidate in their 40s who would have to "live with their decision."

"With any luck, they'll both die of natural causes before the election, and maybe you could get someone who still has something to live for," Burr said.

Kimmel quipped Burr would get a visit from the Secret Service for his remark, but Burr protested that he specifically hoped it would be a peaceful death.

HERE ARE THE TOP MOMENTS FROM TRUMP'S ‘HANNITY’ TOWN HALL

Kimmel, like much of the liberal late-night circuit, frequently trains fire on Trump and Republicans in his monologues.

Biden's age has been the source of much consternation for the White House and Democratic insiders as he mounts a bid for another term. Biden turned 81 last month and is already the oldest president in American history. Trump, the current frontrunner on the Republican side, is just four years younger at 77.

Trump predicted Tuesday night that Biden wouldn't end up being the Democratic nominee.

"I personally don't think he makes it," he told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "I think he's in bad shape physically."

Burr poked fun at Trump supporters last month after his wife was seen giving the ex-president the middle finger when he arrived at a UFC event they both attended.

COMEDIAN BILL BURR RAILS AGAINST CANCEL CULTURE: ‘I ALSO HAVE THE RIGHT TO SAY WHATEVER I WANT'

"I love my wife, you know where you stand with [her]," Burr said in an interview. "The guy walked in the arena. Everybody cheered. She gave him the finger. Nobody got arrested. That’s why this country’s great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults? I mean, I don’t know about you, but I came here to go to the fights. I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention."

"Those Trump guys, they’re always going, ‘ah, you’re snowflakes, F your feelings,’ and all of that," Burr added. "And then you make fun of Trump, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so disrespectful!’ It's like you’re saying, ‘F Joe Biden!’ You can’t have it both ways!"

Burr's comedy doesn't focus largely on politics, but he's known for his heterodox views that don't fit neatly into the right-vs-left framework. In one recently famous bit, he said he was pro-choice, but he also said that he thought abortion was killing a baby, likening it to removing cake batter from the oven before it had fully cooked and chucking it onto the ground.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There would've been a cake in 50 minutes. Something happened to that cake, you cake-murdering son of a b---h!" he said.

Burr recently wrote and directed a Netflix comedy, "Old Dads," which delves into modern political correctness and generational divides.