Comedian Bill Burr demands billionaires be 'put down' like 'f---ing rabid dogs'

Comedian Bill Burr blamed billionaires as the reason for people's suffering in a profanity-laced rant, demanding that they be put down "like f---ing rabid dogs."

During an episode of his "Monday Morning Podcast" on Thursday, Burr responded to a letter from a fan who said she was a mother who was financially struggling.

"The amount of people struggling out there because of these f---ing billionaires, and they got us all arguing liberal and conservative," Burr said. "We gotta stop doing that. I'm so tired of hearing about people going to bed worried about what's going to happen next week."

Burr also insisted billionaires were "rabid with f---ing greed" and were "going out and dividing everybody."

He continued, "There is so much f---ing money in this country, and there's so much work being done. If you work a full f---ing week, you should be able to pay your f---ing rent. You shouldn't have to go and get another f---ing job and still be struggling. It's bad for the country."

"Because then the kids don't see their parents, and they're not getting the upbringing that they need. These f---ing billionaires... They need to be put down like f---ing rabid dogs," Burr said.

During his podcast, Burr also attacked the Trump administration for renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

"The f---ing epitome of this time right now, like how divisive we are that like, the Gulf of Mexico is now the Gulf of America, and people get excited. Like, how the f--- does that help your wallet? It's an empty gesture. And then it's also like a racist gesture," he said.

Burr added, "Like that's the White guy saying 'f--- Mexicans' without saying it. You know, like who has a f---ing problem with Mexicans? What is the real problem? This is just such an ugly f---ing time."

Burr has spoken out about both conservatives and liberals alike. In 2023, he attacked liberals for making President Donald Trump, someone he called a "narcissist," a "martyr," by trying to indict him.

"Liberals are so f---ing stupid, the way that they handle Trump," Burr said. "You should shut up! He's a narcissist. Neutral energy. Neutral."

"You idiot liberals wrote him ‘Twist Again' when you indicted him," he said. "And now he's a martyr. He's coming back, Jimmy. He's coming back. It's going to be great for comedy. He's coming back."

