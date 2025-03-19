Comedian Bill Burr bashes 'nerd' Elon Musk amid anti-DOGE backlash

Comedian Bill Burr sharply mocked billionaire Elon Musk in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night amid a backlash against Musk's efforts to cut government spending and waste.

"Billionaires are not happy having a billion dollars," Burr told Fallon. "Why does Elon Musk dress like he just got out of a Hot Topic? I am so sick of that guy trying to rewrite his origin story like he was Matthew McConaughey pulling into the high school."

Musk told Trump that he was surprised by the increasing severity of protests against his company Tesla, which have included multiple vehicles at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas being set ablaze on Tuesday morning.

The FBI is not ruling out terrorism as a possibility after multiple vehicles at a Tesla service center were set ablaze in Las Vegas. Officials say five vehicles were damaged in the incident, including the two that were set on fire.

FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans told reporters on Tuesday that the incident "certainly has some of the hallmarks" of a terrorist attack, but that it was still too early to say for sure. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is currently investigating the incident.

The billionaire's close involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has made him a target of liberal commentators and politicians who argue that he should not exercise serious influence over public affairs.

Burr criticized Musk's appearance and said that he was not paying his workers in the remainder of the interview with Fallon.

"It’s like, ‘You were a f------ nerd, nobody banged you, and now you have hair plugs, and your laminated face,'" Burr added. "And everybody is afraid of these nerds. I don’t get it. My whole life, feminists were focusing on frat boys and guys with their hats on backwards, and they left the nerds alone. And now look at them."

"They're horrible, heartless people," he continued. "And for some reason, if you say that then you're a communist, and we're in bed with the Russians."

"And then they try to politicize everything that you're saying," Burr said. "And it’s just like, ‘I don’t know, shouldn’t you pay your workers?’ Don’t you remember that when we were growing up, one week’s pay paid your rent? You had a little cottage, a little boat, you know? Maybe a second family down the road. That’s what you did. You had the money."

Musk responded to a clip of Burr's comments on X by tagging the account "IfindRetards."

Burr has made comments about both sides of the political aisle. Last Monday, the comic previewed his upcoming Hulu comedy special "Drop Dead Years" for NPR’s "Fresh Air" podcast, describing it as a way "to get regular people to stop yelling at each other," pushing back on the "select few group of nerds" keeping ordinary people down. He attacked liberals for having "no teeth whatsoever" to fight back against billionaires like Elon Musk.

During his podcast, Burr also attacked the Trump administration for renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America .

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative of Elon Musk's for comment.

Fox News' Madeline Coggins, Lindsay Kornick and Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.