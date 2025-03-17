Expand / Collapse search
Comedian Andrew Schulz says the secret to Trump's success is that he 'doesn't sound rich'

Trump 'talks like he's from the neighborhood,' Schulz said on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast with Dax Shepard

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Published
Comedian Andrew Schulz says 2024 election was decided by voters’ feeling on ‘wokeness’ Video

Comedian Andrew Schulz says 2024 election was decided by voters’ feeling on ‘wokeness’

Fox News Digital speaks with comedian and actor Andrew Schulz to uncover his thoughts on wokeness and its alleged impact on the 2024 election.

Podcaster and comedian Andrew Schulz says the secret behind President Donald Trump’s success is that he "doesn’t sound rich." 

"This is what people do not like to acknowledge," Schulz said Monday on an episode of the podcast "Armchair Expert" with actor Dax Shepard. "Trump doesn't sound rich when he talks. He sounds poor." 

Schulz said Trump stands out from other politicians because he can communicate in a way that transcends his life experience. 

ANDREW SCHULZ SAYS ‘COUNTRY HAS SPOKEN LOUD AND CLEAR’ ON WOKENESS AFTER ‘UNANIMOUS’ TRUMP WIN ON THE ISSUE

Trump on Flagrant podcast

 President Donald Trump on comedian Andrew Schulz’s "Flagrant" podcast in October. (Screenshot/Flagrant)

"The face of the [Democratic] Party should not be like a fourth-generation trust fund nepo baby who's never had a real job, like, telling working-class Americans what they should [do]," Schulz said.

"Armchair Expert" co-host Monica Padman said that's exactly what Trump is, but Schulz explained there's a big difference.

Trump "talks like he's from the neighborhood," Schulz said. 

"They ask him today, ‘And what happens if Russia does not do the ceasefire, what will happen?'" he said, mimicking a European accent. 

He appeared to be recounting when Trump was asked during his Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last month, "What if Russia breaks the ceasefire?"

Trump responded at the time, "What if they — what if anything? What if a bomb drops on your head right now?"  

Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as U.S. Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025.  (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

It’s language like this, Schulz said, that sets Trump apart from those both in his party as well as those outside it. 

"And then he goes …  ‘What if someone drops a bomb and it blows up on your head?’" Schulz said in a New York accent. "That's how Frank from the neighborhood would answer a question. So he communicates in a way that is super relatable to those people, despite his life not being at all relatable."

Trump appeared on the Oct. 9, 2024 episode of "Flagrant," Schulz' podcast, with the comedian predicting after the interview that the 45th president would win the election "by a landslide."

