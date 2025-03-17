Comedian Andrew Schulz says the secret to Trump's success is that he 'doesn't sound rich'

Podcaster and comedian Andrew Schulz says the secret behind President Donald Trump’s success is that he "doesn’t sound rich."

"This is what people do not like to acknowledge," Schulz said Monday on an episode of the podcast "Armchair Expert" with actor Dax Shepard. "Trump doesn't sound rich when he talks. He sounds poor."

Schulz said Trump stands out from other politicians because he can communicate in a way that transcends his life experience.

"The face of the [Democratic] Party should not be like a fourth-generation trust fund nepo baby who's never had a real job, like, telling working-class Americans what they should [do]," Schulz said.

"Armchair Expert" co-host Monica Padman said that's exactly what Trump is, but Schulz explained there's a big difference.

Trump "talks like he's from the neighborhood," Schulz said.

"They ask him today, ‘And what happens if Russia does not do the ceasefire, what will happen?'" he said, mimicking a European accent.

He appeared to be recounting when Trump was asked during his Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last month, "What if Russia breaks the ceasefire?"

Trump responded at the time, "What if they — what if anything? What if a bomb drops on your head right now?"

It’s language like this, Schulz said, that sets Trump apart from those both in his party as well as those outside it.

"And then he goes … ‘What if someone drops a bomb and it blows up on your head?’" Schulz said in a New York accent. "That's how Frank from the neighborhood would answer a question. So he communicates in a way that is super relatable to those people, despite his life not being at all relatable."

Trump appeared on the Oct. 9, 2024 episode of "Flagrant," Schulz' podcast, with the comedian predicting after the interview that the 45th president would win the election "by a landslide."