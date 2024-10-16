Comedian says Trump went from no chance to 'winning by a landslide' after podcast interview

Comedian Andrew Schulz and his co-hosts on the "Flagrant" podcast spoke Wednesday about how former President Trump won over viewers during his recent interview on their show.

During the Oct. 9 interview on "Flagrant," Trump had the hosts in stitches numerous times with his irreverent humor, such as when he boasted about his "genius" ability to "weave" – what his critics call rambling – during campaign rally speeches.

One week later, Schulz declared at the top of the newest episode, "Obviously, we’ve got to react to the Trump interview. My reaction is Trump is winning by a landslide. It's not close anymore. Is that the energy y’all felt?"

"You’re a prisoner of the moment," one co-host chided.

"You know that about me," Schulz joked amid laughter.

Co-host Mark Gagnon noted the stark difference in Schulz's opinion before and after the Trump interview.

"Before Trump came on, you were like, ‘Yeah, it can go either way, it's very close,’" Gagnon said.

"No, before he came on, I was like, ‘He don’t got a chance,’" Schulz said, joking that Trump must have been desperate if he was resorting to going on "Flagrant." "And then after the interview, obviously, we saw the reaction."

"And you got 20 or 25 text messages and you were like, ‘This guy is winning,’" Gagnon recalled.

"Listen, it wasn’t the 20-25 text messages, you know what it was?" Schulz asked. "It was the looks in the street," he said, recounting the positive reaction he's seen in public after his interview with Trump.

The podcast co-hosts went on to discuss how they think some of the hype around Vice President Kamala Harris has died down recently, and Gagnon suggested it can be attributed partially to "Trump doing like a big media blitz where’s he’s just being himself and then Kamala not doing an amazing media run. Like, I think it’s, to be honest, more her sort of missteps like the ’60 Minutes’ thing I don’t think worked out well, the ‘Call her Daddy’ thing I don’t think worked out well."

On Friday, Charlamagne tha God, who does a separate podcast with Schulz, "The Brilliant Idiots," recalled how a young Black man he knew, but refused to name, reacted to Trump’s appearance on "Flagrant."

"A young, Black man, 20-something years old, I’m not gonna say his name. I should say his name… He comes to me this morning, he turns to me, he goes, ‘Flagrant is gonna get Trump elected,’" Charlamagne said.