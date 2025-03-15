Andrew Schulz says 'country has spoken loud and clear' on wokeness after 'unanimous' Trump win on the issue

Comedian Andrew Schulz told Fox News Digital that Americans have "spoken loud and clear" in their rejection of wokeness after a decisive victory from President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Schulz believes that the political "pendulum" has swung away from wokeness after Trump won the election by running on being "anti-woke."

"I think that now that the pendulum has swung… we're past wokeness. Wokeness is done. We've moved on. The country has spoken loud and clear. Unanimous victory for Trump. He ran on anti-woke," Schulz claimed.

Schulz is a stand-up comedian and a podcaster with a wide reach and influence. He co-hosts ‘The Brilliant Idiots’ with Charlamagne Tha God, has starred in Netflix comedy specials, and has 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

The comedian continued his attack on wokeness, noting the most successful ad campaign of the election was targeted at it.

"The most successful ad was, you know, ‘Trump is for me and you, Kamala is for they/them.’ The most successful ad was vote against wokeness. Right?… So, in a lot of ways, the result, the election, was decided based on how people felt about wokeness. And they were like, 'We're going too far in that direction,'" noted Schulz.

"Kamala is for they/them, Donald Trump is for you," is the line that echoed in the ears of millions of American parents and children over the course of the 2024 election.

The phrase was launched by the Trump campaign in September 2024. It was repeated in ads, not just for Trump, but for candidates down-ballot on the Republican ticket. It has been hailed as the most effective campaign slogan of the entire 2024 cycle.

Schulz told the outlet that, now that the American people have clearly rejected wokeness after a popular vote win for a candidate that ran against these ideas, it's time to move on.

"So now that that's been solved… we don't need to argue about it anymore. Like, we already know how America feels. You can say whatever you want about wokeness. Like, you can be critical of it because nobody's going to give you push back, because the majority of the country said, 'We don't believe in that,'" the comedian asserted.

With woke ideology creeping its way into the school system, Fox News Digital asked if he plans on talking with his daughter about some of the more hot-button societal issues that may be discussed when she begins school. The comedian said that while he and his wife will absolutely teach her their values, it is important that she hears other points of view in order to have a well-rounded understanding of the world.

"I think it's really important that my kid learns whatever the woke stuff is, and then also, like, learns whatever my perspective on it is, and then learns whatever her mom's perspective on it is. And then can critically think. I think there are a lot of kids that grew up in these little echo chambers, that could be conservative or liberal. And then they're faced with, they meet somebody that like, thinks differently, and then they just kind of fall apart because they have a dull sword. It hasn't been sharpened," said Schulz.

The comedian expanded on his argument, pointing out that the only way you can "sharpen your sword" is to debate the other side.

"The only way you sharpen the sword is when you have these conversations with people who disagree with you, and then sometimes you realize how dull your arguments are. You're like, ‘Oh my gosh. F---, that was really embarrassing.’ So I think having, like, a contentious but respectful relationship is important. So like, I'm not afraid of my daughter going to like a, like a school that has — more like woke ideology, because I'm going to be in her life," Schulz said.

Schulz will be appearing on Fox News' The Will Cain Show on Monday at 4p.m. (EST). His new comedy special, "Life," premiered on Netflix on March 4th.

