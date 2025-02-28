Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy spar over Russian war in tense exchange: 'very disrespectful'

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sparred during their meeting at the White House to end the Russia-Ukraine War, including Vance asking Zelenskyy if he's "said thank you once this entire meeting."

Amid Zelenskyy's visit to the White House, Vance said that a path to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine was through the U.S. engaging in diplomacy.

"Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media," Vance told Zelenskyy. "Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for bringing it, to bring it into this country."

"Have you've ever been to Ukraine that you say what problems we have?" Zelenskyy shot back.

"I've actually watched and seen the stories and I know that what happens is you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour," Vance continued. "Mr. President. Do you disagree that you've had problems bringing people into your military? And do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to trying to prevent the destruction of your country?"

Zelenskyy continued that under war, "everybody has problems, even you" and that the U.S. would feel the war "in the future."

"You don't know that," Trump responded as Zelenskyy said "God bless you" to Trump.

"Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel," Trump continued.

"You are in no position to dictate that, remember that," Trump said, as Zelenskyyy defended that he was simply answering Vance's questions.

"I feel we're going to feel very good, very strong," Trump said. "You're right now not in a very good position. You've allowed yourself to be in a very bad position."

"You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards," Trump continued, as Zelesnkyy said, "I'm not playing cards."

"Yeah you're playing cards," Trump said. "You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III. You're gambling with World War III. And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country."

Vance interjected, asking Zelenskyy if he's "said thank you once this entire meeting."

"You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October, offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who's trying to save your country," Vance continued.

The Ukraine leader argued Vance was speaking "loudly," before Trump shot back that Vance was not speaking loudly.

"Your country is in big trouble," Trump said. "Wait a minute. No, no, you've done a lot of talking. Your country is in big trouble."

Zelenskyy traveled to the U.S. Friday to meet with Trump at the White House after Trump said Thursday that a peace negotiation to end the war between Ukraine and Russia is in its final stages. The Trump administration is also working to ink an agreement with Ukraine that would allow the U.S. access to Ukraine’s minerals in exchange for support the U.S. has offered the nation since war broke out in 2022, as part of the peace deal.

Trump also remarked during his remarks to the media that a trilateral meeting between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the U.S., would be no "love match" and likely be difficult.

"They don't like each other, I can tell you that, it's not a love match," Trump told the media when asked how he envisions a trilateral meeting between the U.S.-Russia-Ukraine.

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy contributed to this report.