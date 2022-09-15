Biden administration blind to bad optics on inflation, immigration: Joe Concha

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

When it comes to all-important optics in a digital world, the Biden White House appears to be as blind as a bat.

Exhibits A, B and C came this week after President Biden, along with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., shamelessly held a victory celebration for the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Which, you know, does nothing to reduce inflation. In fact, most studies show it will only help increase it.

And these leaders decided to hold this end zone dance on the same day the inflation report for the month of August was released, which showed inflation sitting at 8.3 percent. That’s still near a 40-year high.

So not only are Democrats blind to the optics, they’re also tone-deaf regarding the pain folks from the increased prices for food, gas, clothes, the things you buy on a daily basis. Even the media called it a trainwreck from an optics perspective.

But it didn’t end there. Here’s Exhibit B: Biden education secretary Miguel Cardona, maskless, speaking in a school gymnasium in Virginia this week.

In the stands, kids, still masked after it’s been proven time and time again, in study after study, that children wearing masks in schools is no different from not wearing masks in schools.

And yet here we are with Cardona, not even remotely appearing to grasp just how hypocritical an image like this looks to the American people.

And finally Exhibit C: Vice President Kamala Harris insisting the border is secure in an interview with Meet the Press.

Again, optics. Because every day we see reports showing scores of migrants just walking across the border into this country.

More than 2 million are projected to cross this year alone illegally, and those are the people we know about.

The lies and hypocrisy are really escalating quickly. But sometimes a picture can tell a thousand words, and optics always triumphs over spin.