Colorado kicking Trump off ballot shows Democrats wake up every morning acting like it's January 6: Conway

The Colorado state Supreme Court ruling removing former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot and the ensuing fervor on the left proves Democrats wake up every day and act like it's January 6, 2021, former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday.

"I just think the Democrats wake up every morning, and they look at the calendar, the iPhone says January 6, 2021; the date never changes. And then they get an electric vehicle and go get an abortion," she said Wednesday on "Outnumbered,"

"I just described the Democratic Party in 7 seconds. That's it."

Conway added that Democrats appear so obsessed with their own hatred of Trump that a recent poll found that "threats to democracy" were the second-biggest issue among those surveyed.

However, she said it may not just be those on the left who believe there are such threats afoot, pointing to Americans concerned over being censored, shadow-banned and intentionally misnaming legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, which she said "did no such thing."

Conway concluded that Republicans and right-of-center independents may find the issue of "threats to democracy" just as pressing but for opposite reasons as the left.

Conway and the "Outnumbered" panel also critiqued President Biden's response to the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling, as he told reporters the ruling is "self-evident."

"Now, whether the Fourteenth Amendment applies, we'll let the court make that decision, but [Trump] certainly supported the insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on about everything anyway," Biden said.

Trump has yet to be convicted under any insurrection statutes.

In response to Biden, Conway said the president rhetorically locked himself in to accepting any potential overturning by the U.S. Supreme Court, given his statement.

She added that Americans should be praying for the high court's justices, given the threats of violence they have received from left-wing agitators on the advent of recent key rulings.

In one case, a man traveled from California to Chevy Chase, Md., to allegedly attempt an assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee.

Conway also criticized lawmakers like Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who celebrated the ruling.

"If they rule on the basis of what the language of that amendment says; its plain meaning, he should be disqualified," Schiff said on X of a potential Supreme Court ruling.

Asked about the ruling on CNN, Colorado Democratic Congressman Jason Crow said Trump "has scorned our democracy" and "used political violence to achieve his ends."

Crow further claimed Trump poses an "existential threat to our democracy."

Rep. Ted Lieu, who like his fellow California Democrat Schiff, was an impeachment manager against Trump, wrote on X that the Colorado bench appropriately disqualified Trump from the ballot.

"[I]t was very clear to me that the evidence showed Trump called for and incited the mob on January 6," he said.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a Tuesday statement that the court issued a "completely flawed decision," and pledged the former president will appeal to the Supreme Court.

"Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls," Cheung said. "They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November."