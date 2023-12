Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled to drop former President Trump from the state's 2024 ballots. While other states consider the same move, federal prosecutor Francey Hakes ripped the "shocking" decision on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

COLORADO NIXING TRUMP ‘STRIKINGLY UNDEMOCRATICALLY’ UNITES EXPERTS AS EX-SCALIA CLERK DECLARES ‘LAWFARE’

FRANCEY HAKES: It really is a shocking opinion. I read it. It is a couple of hundred pages of hot garbage. There is simply no defense for this anywhere in the Constitution. In fact, what these four unelected judges in Colorado have done for the rest of the 300 and some odd million of us in the country is decided without a trial, without a jury, without any due process, that former President Trump committed a crime, that is insurrection, which is akin to treason, which carries a very heavy, substantial criminal penalty. They've decided, these four, that he committed this crime and should therefore be left off the ballot because of the 14th Amendment that was passed in the wake of the Civil War. It isn't even applicable. It's never been applied before, and it is a shocking decision on their part.

The disqualification, which was made under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, is related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Tuesday's 4-3 ruling is stayed until January 4 because of likely appeals. Three justices on the Colorado Supreme Court dissented.

Trump Campaign Spokesman Steven Cheung wrote in a statement that an appeal would be filed on Tuesday night.

