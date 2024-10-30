Colorado Airbnb host faces $16K in damages after suspected migrant gang members 'destroy' property

Cigarette butts, gum, cans, empty bottles and bags of drugs littered an Airbnb property hidden away in the Colorado mountains after one guest's brief stay turned into a longstanding problem brought on by suspected gang-related chaos, leaving host Karen Martiz facing thousands of dollars in repairs while the property remains damaged and temporarily useless.

"I have put all my energy and love into this property to make it beautiful for my guests. It's a beautiful place. Everybody loved it. We have been hosting for two years and this was the first time that I showed up here and my house was completely destroyed. I couldn't believe it," Martiz told Fox News early Wednesday.

The property located in Evergreen, west of Denver, is marked as a "no-smoking" property, but that didn't stop the guest who checked in to stay over the weekend – and the people they brought along for a massive party.

Its living space was emptied, walls dirtied, carpets stained and marred by gum. Gum was even stuck on the walls and ceilings, Martiz told FOX31, an affiliate based in Denver.

"Disrespected" and "violated," she told the outlet she's left with no choice but to replace the entire carpet. Overall damages are estimated at $16,000.

"It was a horrible scene. When I walked into my house, I couldn't believe I was actually living this. Because until you live it, you are like, ‘Is this even something that could happen to people?’" she said.

Local authorities told FOX31 they suspect members of the Venezuelan migrant gang Tren de Aragua were behind the destruction, but did not specify why.

Police told Martiz the same. She additionally shared with Fox News that a neighbor present nearby when the chaos occurred heard gunshots coming from the property.

"It's very real, and this group of people [Tren de Aragua] are doing it to people like me," she continued.

Police also believe anywhere from 80 to 100 people were behind the damage. The entire ordeal has sidelined Martiz for now, leaving her to wonder how she will cover her current expenses without raking in income from the property.

"We're not going to be able to rent our property for about a month until we get everything fixed. That means that we're not going to have guests in our house and, definitely, this is something that helps us pay our bills, our mortgage… keeps on being able to afford this beautiful home that is the home that I plan to retire on, so it's a very difficult situation because it puts me really in a financial strain," she said.

She has reached out to Airbnb, hoping to get reimbursed for the damages, FOX31 additionally reported.

Former President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans have warned of migrant gang violence as members of Tren de Aragua stand accused of violence and taking over apartments in the Centennial State.

Fox News' Carley Shimkus asked Martiz if she believes the narrative that the former president is "exaggerating" when speaking out on the issue.

"Absolutely no exaggeration at all," she replied.

"This is very real and this should be taken very seriously. These people are not here to do good. They have nothing to lose. They don't care. They're just coming in, destroying properties, people's lives like nothing. Something needs to happen… This needs to stop. 100%, as soon as possible."