Suspected Tren de Aragua gang members in Aurora, Colorado released on $1,000 bond

Two suspected Tren de Aragua gang members and Venezuelan nationals have been released from custody on $1,000 bond, according to police.



Nixon and Dixon Azuaje-Perez were arrested by Aurora Police in relation to a July 28th shooting on charges of evidence tampering.



According to a spokesperson for Aurora PD in an email to Fox News Digital, "they both posted $1,000 bond."



The bond release goes directly against ICE, which had requested detainers for both Nixon and Dixon.

Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky critiqued the actions of the Aurora PD in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital .



"At some point, the city of Aurora and the state of Colorado have got to get serious about this. This is just a shame. I'd like to know what the Aurora PD has planned to monitor these two now they've been released on bond," said Jurinsky.

Nearby Denver, Colorado is a sanctuary city, meaning officials do not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The two suspected Tren de Aragua gang members are Venezuelan nationals and crossed the southern border illegally in 2023.



Both Nixon and Dixon Azuaje-Perez were apprehended at Eagle Pass, Texas by Border Patrol agents last August. The two were then given notices to appear and released into the country awaiting their court dates.



The Aurora Police Department has not yet responded to Fox News Digital's follow-up request regarding monitoring the two released prisoners.