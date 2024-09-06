Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Suspected Tren de Aragua gang members in Aurora, Colorado released on $1,000 bond

It is unclear how Aurora Police will monitor the suspected gang members after their release on bond

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
This is not just an ‘Aurora issue’: Danielle Jurinsky Video

This is not just an ‘Aurora issue’: Danielle Jurinsky

Aurora council member Danielle Jurinsky and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, discuss the apartment buildings that were overrun by armed suspects in Colorado on ‘The Story.’

Two suspected Tren de Aragua gang members and Venezuelan nationals have been released from custody on $1,000 bond, according to police.

Nixon and Dixon Azuaje-Perez were arrested by Aurora Police in relation to a July 28th shooting on charges of evidence tampering.

DENVER, A SANCTUARY CITY, IS CONSIDERING PROPOSAL TO HOUSE MIGRANTS IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: MAYOR'S OFFICE

According to a spokesperson for Aurora PD in an email to Fox News Digital, "they both posted $1,000 bond."

The bond release goes directly against ICE, which had requested detainers for both Nixon and Dixon.

Mugshots for Nixon and Dixon Azuaje-Perez, insets, surveillance video still showing armed gang members in apartment building, background

Two suspected members of transnational gang Tren de Aragua have been released on bond after being involved in a shooting on July 28. (Aurora PD, Edward Romero)

Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky critiqued the actions of the Aurora PD in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital .

ICE CONFIRMS AURORA, COLORADO GANG MEMBERS ARE IN THE UNITED STATES ILLEGALLY, RELEASED BY BIDEN ADMIN

"At some point, the city of Aurora and the state of Colorado have got to get serious about this. This is just a shame. I'd like to know what the Aurora PD has planned to monitor these two now they've been released on bond," said Jurinsky.

Nearby Denver, Colorado is a sanctuary city, meaning officials do not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Occupied apartment building with "Venezuela" graffiti

The apartment building has been completely overrun by the alleged gang members, including changing the locks, according to one resident. (Council member Danielle Jurinsky)

The two suspected Tren de Aragua gang members are Venezuelan nationals and crossed the southern border illegally in 2023.

Both Nixon and Dixon Azuaje-Perez were apprehended at Eagle Pass, Texas by Border Patrol agents last August. The two were then given notices to appear and released into the country awaiting their court dates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Aurora Police Department has not yet responded to Fox News Digital's follow-up request regarding monitoring the two released prisoners.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com