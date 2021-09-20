CNN's Lemon balks as Cuomo calls Ocasio-Cortez a 'poser' for Met Gala dress stunt

CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo argued last week about the efficacy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., dress stunt at the Met Gala.

On their podcast "The Handoff," Lemon gushed that Ocasio-Cortez's attention-grabbing "Tax The Rich" dress was "perfect" for her message.

"And what she did was perfect. She went into the rich people’s houses. You don’t get any richer and more celebrity and elite, if you want to use that term, than the Met Ball. And in New York City with every big celebrity in the most outrageous outfits. And there she is, someone who promotes taxing the rich every single day, walks in with a dress that says ‘Tax the Rich.’ That’s exactly what you’d expect," Lemon said.

Lemon also criticized Republicans for calling out the stunt by claiming that Ocasio-Cortez remained "consistent" with her image.

"Yes, you should be praising her for being consistent with her message. She’s telling Democrats, most of those people in that room are liberals, you are rich. We are going to tax you. We want to tax you more. That’s what she’s saying," Lemon argued.

Cuomo was less impressed with the New York representative's stunt, saying she was "having it both ways," leading to a "poser aspect" for many people.

"I think that she’s having it both ways. I think that the only part that really matters to me is that it doesn’t matter if you didn’t pay the money, it’s that she is a member of Congress for a poor district. You should be fighting their fight all the time. I think she was having it both ways. I think there’s a poser aspect because she likes to be with those people," Cuomo said.

Cuomo added, "When you’re elected to be a public servant, you should be obsessed with the people and concerns of your district, and I don’t care what you say, that’s bullsh--. Her going to that ball and wearing a fancy dress that says ‘Tax the Rich,’ and having everybody take her picture, and taking pictures with all these celebrities, it’s not about her district. It’s about her."

Lemon continued to defend AOC's dress by claiming bringing attention to her dress is no different than any other politician bringing attention to a cause.

"Everyone hangs out with the elite. Everyone who needs money and attention, where do they go? To the elite for the money and the attention. What is she doing different than any other politician of any other ideology or political party do," Lemon said.

Although the anchors disagreed on the efficacy of AOC's dress, both men agreed that her influence remains mostly in the media rather than policy.

"Her influences are AstroTurf. I think it's mostly in the media," Lemon said.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has so far faced two ethics complaints over her appearance at the Met Gala.