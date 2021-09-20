Media frets over too many white Emmy winners: 'Step back in diversity'

Hollywood liberals fancy themselves as champions of diversity until it’s time to hand out awards, which was clear when the mainstream media largely bemoaned the Emmys on Sunday because too many White people took home hardware.

The 2021 awards show, which was also skewered on social media as viewers took notice of the lack of coronavirus safety measures, was scolded for what media organizations considered a lack of diversity among winners.

The Hollywood Reporter published a headline, "#EmmysSoWhite: White Actors Sweep the 2021 Emmy Awards," which became a common theme among news organizations covering the event.

"Very few Black people — or people of color in general — won at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Although performers from the global majority comprised 44 percent of acting nominees heading into Sunday night, white actors ultimately swept all 12 lead and supporting races across the comedy, drama and limited series categories," the Hollywood trade publication wrote.

The Los Angeles Times used the headline, "The Emmys tried to look diverse. But they gave us predictable white winners," which made a similar point as The Hollywood Reporter.

"The lack of surprises and the academy’s aversion to more risky choices meant that the Emmys took a step back when it came to racial diversity. No performers of color won in any of the comedy, drama or limited series categories despite some of the strongest contenders in years. And it was nearly two hours into the show when the first person of color stepped onstage to receive an award," the Times wrote.

Deadline published the headline "Emmys Take Step Back In Diversity With No Wins For Acting During Main Telecast," while Variety went with "#EmmysSoWhite: No Actors of Color Win Despite Record Nominee Lineup." TheWrap reported, "EmmysSoWhite: All 12 Major Acting Prizes Go to White Winners."

Entertainment Weekly wrote the ceremony was "marked by a distinct lack of many non-white winners," and left-wing magazine Rolling Stone also joined the parade of malcontents, saying diversity had been put on the "back burner."

NBC News reported, "Out of the 12 acting categories at Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony, not a single actor of color won a performance award, despite the record number of diverse nominees this year," and a "record number of 49 ‘non-Anglo nominees’ were recognized in the acting and reality hosting categories — the ceremony’s largest number to date."

One Netflix executive bemoaned the lack of diversity in the winners, although his company was a big winner with shows "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit" taking home top awards.

The "Emmy So White" narrative evokes in the infamous 2016 Academy Awards when "OscarsSoWhite became a trending topic across social media when observers noticed a lack of diversity among winners. The Academy has since taken steps to improve its diversity issue.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.