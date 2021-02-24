CNN goes hours without covering new sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo

CNN appears to be giving cover to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo by not covering sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by former administration aide Lindsey Boylan.

Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and a special adviser to Cuomo, published a bombshell essay Wednesday on the website Medium. She accused the governor of going "out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs," forcibly kissing her on the lips during a one-on-one briefing, and suggesting that they "play strip poker" during a plane ride.

Cuomo's office denied Boylan's harassment claims, calling them "simply false" and insisting the strip poker comment "did not happen."

Eight hours after Boylan came forward with her claims, CNN, the home network of the governor's brother Chris Cuomo, has made zero mention of the allegations on its air or on CNN.com, according to Grabian transcripts and search results on the network's website.

GOV. CUOMO ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY FORMER AIDE

MSNBC has similarly skipped coverage of the sexual harassment allegations facing the already-embattled Democrat.

MSNBC, however, did offer brief coverage of Cuomo's ongoing nursing home scandal, reporting on a new Marist poll that showed 61% of New York voters believe Cuomo did something wrong with his handling of the state's nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neither CNN nor MSNBC responded to Fox News' requests for comment.

MEGHAN MCCAIN TORCHES CHRIS CUOMO AND 'GHOUL OF A BROTHER' FOR CNN 'COMEDY SHOWS' AMID NURSING HOME SCANDAL

CNN, along with "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor Chris Cuomo, have made an unprecedented push to downplay and deflect from the controversies surrounding the New York Democrat, with the far-left network giving developments in the nursing home scandal little to no airtime -- while giving the governor's anchor brother free rein to conduct friendly, comical interviews with the scandal-plagued governor in the early months of the pandemic.

While the governor is now facing allegations of sexual harassment and bullying from Boylan, the CNN anchor once gushed in an interview from May that his brother was "single and ready to mingle."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, CNN said Chris Cuomo was barred from covering his brother and admitted network brass lifted the "rule" last year for the host to conduct his chummy fraternal interviews.

Gov. Cuomo's administration is reportedly under investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn after critics accused officials of covering up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in the state. Early in the pandemic, the governor ordered assisted living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients in order to keep hospital beds free.