CNN's Chris Cuomo mocks Marco Rubio's faith: 'Mr. Bible Boy' has 'Bible quote for every moment'

CNN host Chris Cuomo mocked Sen. Marco Rubio’s faith on Monday, referring to him as "Mr. Bible Boy" and saying "he’s got a Bible quote for every moment, he just never speaks truth to power or acts on any of it."

Cuomo and fellow CNN host Don Lemon, who are both labeled as news anchors despite regularly offering anti-conservative opinions, have made a habit of defending Democrats and bashing Republicans during their nightly handoffs.

Monday was no different, as Lemon moved his wedding ring to his pinky and attempted to impersonate a combination of President Trump and a stereotypical mob boss to mock the recently leaked phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Lemon then dropped the faux accent and praised Raffensperger as a "man of faith."

"I learned about it tonight as I was watching CNN, he is a man of faith and he’s relying on his faith and that’s why he could sit there and, just, very stoically say, ‘I’m sorry Mr. President, you’re wrong,’" Lemon said.

During Saturday's phone call, which was obtained by The Washington Post and published in full, the president urged Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to reverse the state's election results. President-elect Joe Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes, becoming the first Democrat since 1992 to take Georgia in a presidential election.

"I couldn’t stop listening to the entire tape," Lemon said.

Cuomo chimed in, "It’s one of the rare examples where the clips don’t do it justice because, you see in that entire hour, he is just going from desperation to desperation. He never offers one legitimate piece of proof for this secretary of state to act on," and he just gets more and more threatening."

Lemon called the tape the "craziest thing" he’s ever heard and condemned anyone who continues to stand by the president’s claims of widespread election fraud.

"I think you nail what we have to focus on also. Look, Trump, I believe, will be remembered as the worst. We’ve never seen anybody abuse the office the way he has — not in our lifetime. But the people, those who remain, the Kevin McCarthys, the people in the House, the people in the Senate," Cuomo said as Lemon added, "embarrassing, embarrassing."

Cuomo went on to list people he feels are enabling Trump.

"The man he called Lyin' Ted, the man he called Little Marco," Cuomo said, referring to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Lemon repeated, "Little Marco," and then Cuomo took a shot at his faith.

"Mr. Bible Boy. You know, he’s got a Bible quote for every moment, he just never speaks truth to power or acts on any of it in the interest of his own state or of this country," Cuomo said.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.